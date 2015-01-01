पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा:इलाज के लिए मरीजों के आने में होने वाली दिक्कतों के कारण कैंसर का इलाज लगभग रुका

नई दिल्ली3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • कोविड केयर के साथ, कैंसर केयर सरकार के लिए बनी नई चुनौती
  • कोरोना काल के बाद कैंसर के मरीजों में तेजी से हो सकती है बढ़ोतरी
  • एशिया पेसिफिक जर्नल ऑफ ऑनकोलॉजी में प्रकाशित हुआ अध्ययन

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में कैंसर रोगियों का इलाज बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ है। दवाओं से लेकर इलाज तक के लिए कैंसर मरीजों को खासी मशक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण ग्रामीण शहरों से दिल्ली और अन्य राज्यों में इलाज के लिए मरीजों के आने में होने वाली दिक्कतों के कारण कैंसर का इलाज लगभग रुक गया है।

यह खुलासा कोरोना काल में कैंसर मरीजों के इलाज और उसकी परेशानी पर प्रकाशित सरकारी अस्पताल लेडी होर्डिंग अस्पताल के डॉक्टर द्वारा किए गए शोध से खुलासा हुआ है। एशिया पेसेफिक जर्नल ऑफ ऑनकोलॉजी के ताजा अंक में प्रकाशित शोधपत्र के अनुसार पोस्ट कोरोना काल में कोविड केयर के साथ ही कैंसर केयर सरकार के लिए नई चुनौती साबित होने वाली है।

कैंसर के उपचार के लिए गांवों से शहर आने के लिए कोई विकल्प नहीं: शोधपत्र के अनुसार देश में 95 प्रतिशत कैंसर केयर अस्पताल शहरी क्षेत्रों में हैं, जबकि 70 प्रतिशत आबादी ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रहती हैं। कैंसर के इलाज के लिए गांव से शहर आने के अलावा मरीजों के पास और कोई विकल्प नहीं होता।

मार्च महीने में कोरोना की वजह से देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के बाद ट्रेन बंद होने, बाद में स्पेशल ट्रेनों के चलने और बसों में आधी सीट के साथ सफर की इजाजत ट्रांसर्पोट सिस्टम ध्वस्त होने के बाद कैंसर मरीजों का इलाज पूरी तरह रुक गया है। शोध के अनुसार सरकार ने डिजिटल कंसलटेशन शुरू की, पर इसके लिए गांव के मरीज अधिक प्रशिक्षित नहीं है या फिर उन्हें ऑन लाइन कंसलटेशन लेना नहीं आता। जिसके कारण उनका इलाज रुक गया।

हर साल 1.5 मिलियन नये कैंसर के मरीज
देश में हर साल 1.5 मिलियन कैंसर के नए मरीज देखे जाते हैं। वर्तमान में 4.5 मिलियन पंजीकृत कैंसर मरीजों का विभिन्न सरकारी केन्द्रों पर चल रहा है। कैंसर से पीड़ित 780.000 मरीजों की हर साल मौत हो जाती है। कार्डियोवस्कुलर बीमारी के बाद कैंसर से होने वाली मौत का दूसरे नंबर पर आती है।

कैंसर केयर एक लंबी प्रक्रिया में चलने वाला इलाज है। जिसमें रेडियो और कीमोथेरेपी की अहम भूमिका होती है। कोविड केयर की वजह से संसाधनों की कमी का असर भी कैंसर मरीजों के इलाज पर पड़ा है।

शोध भी हुआ प्रकाशित
शोधकर्ता और लेडी होर्डिंग मेडिकल कॉलेज के रेडिएशन ऑनकोलॉजी विभाग के डॉ.अभिषेक शंकर ने बताया कि सरकार को पोस्ट कोरोना कैंसर केयर के लिए अभी से सचेत होना पड़ेगा। कोरोना काल में संसाधनों की कमी से वजह से ऑनकोलॉजी के शोध भी प्रभावित हुए हैं।

इसके लिए सरकार को दूरगामी रणनीति तैयार करनी पड़ेगी जिससे संसाधनों की कमी से भविष्य में कैंसर से होने वाली मृत्यु को रोका जा सके। शोधपत्र में एम्स के एनीस्थिसिया ऑनकोलॉजी विभाग सीताराम भारतीय इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस एंड रिसर्च और टेक्सास विश्वविद्यालय यूएसए के विशेषज्ञों का भी सहयोग रहा।

