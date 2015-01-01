पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपहरण का मामला:कार सवार बदमाशों ने कर्मचारी को लिफ्ट के बहाने किया अगवा

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पांच घंटे तक मार-पीटकर सड़कों पर घुमाते रहे, पिन नंबर पूछकर एटीएम से निकाले रुपए
  • वारदात के बाद सुनसान जगह फैंककर मौके से हो गए फरार

पश्चिम विहार इलाके में कार सवार बदमाशों ने एक कंपनी कर्मचारी को लिफ्ट देने के बहाने कार में अगवा कर दिया। उसको 5 से 6 घंटे तक कार में ही अगवा करके पीट-पीट कर अधमरा कर दिया। उसके एटीएम कार्ड से 31 हजार से ज्यादा रुपए निकाल लिए। इसके बाद रात के वक्त बहादुरगढ़ इलाके में सुनसान जगह पर चलती कार से फैंक दिया।

पुलिस ने पीडि़त के बयान पर अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। पुलिस ने पीरागढ़ी मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास और उस रूट पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज को कब्जे में लेकर कार का नंबर तलाशने की कोशिश की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक पीडि़त अरुण कुमार भारती परिवार के साथ किराड़ी इलाके में रहता है। वारदात की शाम 7.30 बजे वह पीरागढ़ी मेट्रो स्टेशन के बाहर घर जाने के लिए वाहन का इंतजार कर रहा था। उसके पास एक टैक्सी आकर रुकी। जिसमें चालक समेत चार युवक पहले से ही बैठे थे। चालक ने सुल्तानपुरी जाने के लिए पूछा। चालक ने उसको सुल्तानपुरी छोडऩे का झांसा देकर कार में बैठा लिया।

कुछ दूरी जाने के बाद चालक ने सुल्तानपुरी ना जाकर कार को मधुबन चौक की तरफ मोड़ दिया। चालक से जब सही रास्ते पर जाने के लिए कहा दोनों युवकों ने उसकी बुरी तरह से पिटाई की। उसने कई बार कार का दरवाजा खोलने की कोशिश की थी। लेकिन वह नाकाम साबित हुआ।

उसको एक पिस्टल दिखाई, बदमाश ने कहा कि हाथ लगाकर देख ले असली है। चिल्लाया तो गोली मार देगेें। उसके आंख और मुंह पर जींस बांध दी जबकि मुंह में कपड़ा ठूस दिया। उसकी जेब से जबरन फोन और डेबिट व क्रेडिट कार्ड समेत अन्य चीजें निकाल ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें