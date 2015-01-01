पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीडीएमए का बड़ा फैसला:सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं मना सकेंगे छठ, घरों में या किसी निजी स्थल पर छठ पर्व मनाने की इजाजत

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना के चलते इस साल दिल्ली में पब्लिक प्लेस पर छठ पूजा नहीं होगी। डीडीएमए (दिल्ली डिज़ास्टर मैनेजमेंट अथारिटी) ने यह फैसला लिया है। इस कदम के चलते हर साल धूमधाम से मनाए जाने वाले इस पर्व की रौनक इस साल फीकी रहेगी। छठ पर्व बिहार, झारखंड और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में लाखों लोगों द्वारा मनाया जाता ह। दिल्ली में बड़ी संख्या में इन राज्यों के लोग रहते हैं।

हालांकि अपने-अपने घरों में या किसी निजी स्थल पर छठ पर्व मनाने की पूरी इजाज़त दी गई है, लेकिन किसी भी सार्वजनिक मैदान, घाट और मंदिर पर छठ मनाने की इजाज़त नहीं दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा डीडीएमए ने कहा है कि अगर कोई निजी तौर पर अपने निज स्थल पर छठ पर्व मनाना चाहता है तो वह मना सकता है।

हालांकि इस दौरान भीड़, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग समेत कोरोना वायरस महामारी से बचाव के सभी उपाय होने चाहिए। आपको बता दें कि दिल्ली की अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार ने यमुना नदी समेत कुल 1108 छोटे बड़े घाट बनवाएं थे। यही नहीं, इस बार आर्टिफिशियल घाट के लिए निविदा भी जारी कर दी गई थी, लेकिन डीडीएमए की मंजूरी के बाद केजरीवाल सरकार कोई आयोजन नहीं करेगी।

इस साल छठ पर्व 18 नवंबर से 21 नवंबर तक मनाया जाएगा। पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को छठ पर्व से पहले अपने इलाकों के धार्मिक और सामाजिक लीडर्स, छठ पूजा समितियों के साथ मीटिंग करने के भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

