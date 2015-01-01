पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Chief Minister Of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Appeald To Modi, 1000 ICU Beds To Be Secured For Kovid Patients In Central Government Hospitals

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केजरीवाल की मोदी से अपील:केंद्र सरकार के अस्पतालों में कोविड मरीजों के लिए सुरक्षित किए जाएं 1000 आइसीयू बेड

दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
  • वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में पीएम से दिल्ली के सीएम ने कहा, आईसीयू बेड की महसूस हो रही कमी
  • केजरीवाल ने कोरोना की तीसरी लहर को खतरनाक बनाने के लिए पड़ोसी राज्यों में जलाई जा रही पराली को भी जिम्मेदार बताया

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा मंगलवार को की गई वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग बैठक में भाग लिया। सीएम केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में कोविड-19 के ताजा हालात और इससे निपटने के लिए किए जा रहे उपायों की पीएम मोदी को जानकारी दी।

केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली में अभी कोविड के समान्य बेड पर्याप्त संख्या में उपलब्ध हैं, लेकिन आईसीयू बेड की कमी महसूस हो रही है। उन्होंने पीएम से दिल्ली में स्थित केंद्र सरकार के अस्पतालों में 1000 आइसीयू बेड दिल्ली के मरीजों के लिए सुरक्षित करने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर 8600 पॉजिटिव केस के साथ 10 नवंबर को अपने शिखर पर थी, लेकिन अब पॉजिटिविटी दर लगातार घट रही है।

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर को अधिक खतरनाक बनाने में पड़ोसी राज्यों में जलाई जा रही पराली के प्रदूषण का विशेष योगदान रहा है। केजरीवाल ने काह कि हम चाहते हैं कि पीएम के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली के पड़ोसी मुख्यमंत्री पराली को खत्म करने के लिए एक टीम की तरह काम करें।

कोविड के लिए आरक्षित 9400 बेड भरे, 8500 अब भी खाली

बता दें कि देश भर में बढ़ते कोरोना के संक्रमण के मद्देनजर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए आठ राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बातचीत की। इसमें दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने प्रधानमंत्री को बताया कि दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में कोविड के लिए आरक्षित कुल बेड में से 9400 बेड भरे हुए हैं, जबकि अभी 8500 बेड खाली हैं। अभी कोरोना के समान्य बेड को लेकर हमारे लिए चिंता का विषय नहीं है। अभी हमारे पास कोरोना के समान्य बेड की पर्याप्त क्षमता उपलब्ध है।

दिल्ली में कुल आईसीयू बेड में से करीब 3500 आईसीयू बेड भरे हुए हैं और अभी 724 आईसीयू बेड खाली हैं। सीएम ने कहा कि आईसीयू बेड बढ़ाने में केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह जी मदद कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अगर केंद्र सरकार के सफदरजंग और एम्स जैसे अस्पतालों में कुछ दिनों के लिए 1000 बेड दिल्ली वासियों के लिए सुरक्षित कर दिए जाएं, तो बहुत बड़ी मेहरबानी होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरी महामारी के दौरान हमें और दिल्ली के लोगों को केंद्र सरकार से जो मदद मिली है, उसके लिए हम सभी शुक्रगुजार हैं।

दिल्ली में लगातार कम हो रही पॉजिटिविटी दर

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पीएम को आगे बताया कि दिल्ली में कोरोना की पहली लहर जून के महीने में आई थी, उस दौरान दिल्ली में 20 हजार सैंपलों की जांच प्रतिदिन की गई थी। दिल्ली सरकार ने सितंबर में जांच का दायरा बढ़ाते हुए 60 हजार प्रतिदिन कर दी थी। दिल्ली में अभी कोरोना की तीसरी लहर चल रही है।

दिल्ली ने 8600 पॉजिटिव केस के साथ 10 नवंबर को तीसरी लहर का शिखर देखा था। 10 नवंबर के बाद से दिल्ली में पॉजिटिविटी दर लगातार कम हो रही है, लेकिन बढ़ती मृत्युदर चिंता का विषय है और हमें मृत्युदर को कम करना होगा। हमें उम्मीद है कि आने वाले दिनों में पॉजिटिविटी दर के साथ मृत्युदर भी लगातार कम होती जाएगी।

पूसा इंस्टीट्यूट की मदद से पराली का समाधान निकाला

सीएम केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर को अधिक खतरनाक बनाने में कई कारक सहायक हुए, जिसमें पिछले दिनों बढ़ते प्रदूषण का प्रमुख योगदान रहा। इसमें पड़ोसी राज्यों में जलाई जा रही पराली से होने वाला प्रदूषण एक प्रमुख कारण रहा है। दिल्ली सरकार ने अभी हाल ही में पूसा इंस्टीट्यूट की मदद से पराली का समाधान निकाला है।

पूसा इंस्टीट्यूट द्वारा विकसित बायो डी-कंपोजर तकनीक का दिल्ली सरकार ने अपने किसानों के खेतों में प्रयोग भी किया है और इसकी मदद से पराली का डंठल गल कर खाद में बदल जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रधानमंत्री से पड़ोसी राज्यों में भी बायो डी-कंपोजर तकनीक की मदद से पराली का समाधान करने के लिए हस्तक्षेप की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा, ‘हम चाहते हैं कि आपके नेतृत्व में दिल्ली, पंजाब और हरियाणा राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री पराली को खत्म करने के लिए एक टीम की तरह काम करें।’

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें