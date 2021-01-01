पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Delhi ncr
  Claim; More Than 6,800 Locals Participated In Mohalla Meetings Held At 68 Places In 42 Assemblies.

आप का पोल खोल अभियान:पार्टी का दावा, बीजेपी के खिलाफ की गई सभाओं में 6,800 से अधिक लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आम आदमी पार्टी ने एमसीडी में भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार की पोल-खोल के अभियान के तहत दिल्ली के 42 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 68 स्थानों पर मोहल्ला सभाएं आयोजित की। आप का कहना है कि मोहल्ला सभाओं में स्थानीय लोगों की तादात बढ़ती जा रही है और लोग खुलकर कर नगर निगमों में भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार का खुलासा कर रहे हैं। इन सभाओं में करीब 6,800 लोग शामिल हुए और भाजपा नेताओं के भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खोली। अब लोग समझ चुके हैं कि एमसीडी में भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार के कारखाने को बंद करना है, तो एक ईमानदार पार्टी को सत्ता सौंपनी होगी। लोग दिल्ली की सत्ता की तरह ही एमसीडी में भी आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनाने का ऐलान कर रहे हैं।

पार्टी का कहना है कि भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खोलने की मुहिम के तहत आम आदमी पार्टी ने जो दिल्ली में मोहल्ला सभाओं का सिलसिला शुरू किया है, वह अबतक सफल रहा है। आज पार्टी ने दिल्ली की 42 अलग-अलग विधानसभाओं में लगभग 68 मोहल्ला सभाओं का आयोजन किया। जिसमें आप के स्थानीय विधायक, स्थानीय निगम पार्षद, स्थानीय संगठन पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ताओं एवं स्थानीय जनता सहित लगभग 6,800 लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि आम आदमी पार्टी ने 7 जनवरी 2021 से दिल्ली के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में मोहल्ला सभाओं के माध्यम से भाजपा शासित नगर निगम के भ्रष्टाचारों पर चर्चा करने का सिलसिला शुरू किया है। इनका आयोजन पार्टी के स्थानीय विधायक, स्थानीय निगम पार्षद, संगठन पदाधिकारी एवं कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा किया जाता है। वे स्थानीय जनता को मोहल्ला सभा में आने के लिए आमंत्रित करते हैं और भाजपा शासित नगर निगम में हुए भ्रष्टाचार के ऊपर चर्चा करते हैं।

जनता न केवल यह जानने में इच्छुक है कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी किस प्रकार से भ्रष्टाचार कर रही है, बल्कि मोहल्ला सभाओं में दिन-ब-दिन ऐसे लोगों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है, जो कहीं न कहीं, किसी न किसी प्रकार से भाजपा शासित नगर निगम के भ्रष्टाचार का शिकार हुए हैं। लोग सभाओं में आ रहे हैं और उनके साथ बीती घटनाओं का खुलासा कर रहे हैं। प्रतिदिन अलग-अलग मोहल्ला सभाओं में इस प्रकार के सैकड़ों भ्रष्टाचारों का खुलासा जनता खुद कर रही है।

नगर निगम की सत्ता से बीजेपी को उखाड़ना चाहती है जनता

पार्टी ने बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि जिस तरह से मोहल्ला सभाओं में लोग बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं, उसको देखकर इस बात का अंदाजा भली-भांति लगाया जा सकता है कि दिल्ली की जनता में भाजपा के प्रति कितना गुस्सा है। मोहल्ला सभाओं में जो लोग आ रहे हैं भ्रष्टाचारों का खुलकर खुलासा कर रहे हैं, उससे लगता है कि दिल्ली की जनता ने इस बार पूरी तरह से भारतीय जनता पार्टी को नगर निगम की सत्ता से उखाड़ फेंकने का मन बना लिया है। दिल्ली की जनता की सुख-सुविधाओं से भाजपा को कोई मतलब नहीं है।

जनता इस बात को भली भांति समझ चुकी है कि यदि नगर निगम को सुचारू रूप से चलाना है और भ्रष्टाचार के इस कारखाने को बंद करना है, तो एक ईमानदार पार्टी को नगर निगम की सत्ता सौंपनी होगी। लोग खुलकर आम आदमी पार्टी का समर्थन कर रहे हैं और इस बार दिल्ली की सत्ता की भांति नगर निगम में भी आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनाने का ऐलान कर रहे हैं।

