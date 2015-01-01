पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने किया लोकार्पण:रोहतक रोड के पुनर्विकास कार्य का सीएम ने किया शुभारंभ

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली के शहरी विकास व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन के साथ दिल्ली को हरियाणा से जोड़ने वाली रोहतक रोड के पुनर्विकास कार्य का शुभारंभ शुक्रवार को किया। इस अवसर पर केजरीवाल ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार ने अब तक सभी कार्य कम समय और कम पैसे में पूरा किया है, रोहतक रोड भी 6 माह से कम समय में पूरा कर देंगे।

वहीं, पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने कहा कि रोहतक रोड के पुनर्विकास का कार्य 6 महीने में पूरा होना है, लेकिन हम 4 महीने में पूरा करने की कोशिश करेंगे। केजरीवाल ने कहा कि इस सड़क के दोनों तरफ रहने वाले लोगों और रोज इस सड़क से गुजरने वाले लोगों की कई वर्षों से मांग थी कि यह सड़क काफी टूट गई है और इसका पुनर्निर्माण किया जाए।

मैं इस इलाके में रहने वाले सभी लोगों और इस सड़क को रोज इस्तेमाल करने वाले लोगों और दिल्ली के लोगों को बधाई देता हूं कि अब इस सड़क की मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि कम समय और कम पैसे में यह शानदार सड़क भी बन कर तैयार हो जाएगी।

