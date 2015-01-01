पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियमों की पालन:हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को ताक पर रख स्कूल में हाे रही कमर्शियल गतिविधियां

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नजफगढ़ निगम प्राथमिक विद्यालय में निर्मित किचन।
  • सा. एमसीडी स्कूल परिसर में किचन बनाकर एनजीओ को कमाई के लिए सौंपा

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को ताक पर रखकर साउथ एमसीडी ने नजफगढ़ जोन के स्कूल परिसर में कमर्शियल गतिविधियां प्रारंभ कर दिया है। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश धता बताते हुए साउथ एमसीडी ने नजफगढ़ निगम प्राथमिक स्कूल परिसर में किचन बनाकर 8 सितंबर 2020 को नजफगढ़ जोन ने टेंडर जारी किया।

टेंडर में न्यूनतम किराया 4.16 लाख निर्धारित किया गया, टेंडर के दौरान यह किराया 9.20 लाख प्रति माह रुपए में दलित मानव एनजीओ को दे दिया गया है। अब इस बारे में साउथ एमसीडी के डायरेक्टर संजय सहाय से लेकर एजुकेशन के अधिकारी कुछ भी कहने से बच रहे हैं, इस मामले में हाईकोर्ट के आदेश की जानकारी आने के बाद चुप्पी साध ली है।

एमसीडी के शिक्षा विभाग कश्मीरी गेट एडीशनल कमिश्नर रीना रॉय ने 24 सितंबर 2002 और 11 फरवरी 2005 को सभी विशेष आदेश जारी कर सभी जोनों के उपायुक्तों को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के आदेश का हवाला देते आदेश दिया था कि किसी भी नगर निगम के किसी स्कूल परिसर में निगम के स्कूल के भूमि का उपयोग कमर्शियल गतिविधि के लिए नहीं कर सकते हैं इसे सुनिश्चित किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें