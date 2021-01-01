पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा में राकेश टिकैत:दिल्ली में काॅन्स्टेबल रहे, किसानों के मुद्दे पर 37 बार जेल भी गए हैं राकेश टिकैत

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
51 साल के टिकैत- 65 दिन से आंदोलन में टिके हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
51 साल के टिकैत- 65 दिन से आंदोलन में टिके हैं।
  • दो महीने से चल रहे दिल्ली किसान आंदोलन के प्रमुख चेहरे के रूप में उभरे
  • कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग पर उनकी आत्महत्या की धमकी के बाद आंदोलन तेज हुआ

‘टिकैत’ नाम सालों बाद राष्ट्रीय मीडिया की सुर्खियों में है। कभी चौधरी महेंद्र सिंह उर्फ बाबा टिकैत किसान आंदोलनों की मुखर आवाज हुआ करते थे। इस बार महेंद्र सिंह के बेटे और भारतीय किसान यूनियन (भाकियू) के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत का नाम खबरों में हैं। कुछ लोग उन्हें असली किसान नेता कह रहे हैं, तो कुछ लोग षड्यंत्रकारी ठहरा रहे हैं। हालांकि कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दो महीने से चल रहे आंदोलन में पहली बार राकेश का नाम चर्चा के केंद्र में आया है।

अभी तक किसान आंदोलन में अधिकांश किसान हरियाणा-पंजाब से ही थे, दर्जनों किसान संगठन और किसान नेता इसकी अगुवाई कर रहे थे। लेकिन 26 जनवरी को हिंसक हो गए प्रदर्शन के बाद आंदोलन में दरार पड़ गई और कुछ संगठनों ने खुद को आंदोलन से अलग कर लिया। इस बीच धरनास्थल पर राकेश टिकैत की आत्महत्या की धमकी के बाद आंदोलन उग्र हो गया।

रोते हुए राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि कृषि कानून वापस नहीं हुए, तो वे आत्महत्या कर लेंगे। इसके बाद उत्तरप्रदेश से भी बड़ी संख्या में किसान गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंच रहे हैं। राकेश टिकैत 27 नवंबर 2020 से धरनास्थल पर हैं। उनके बेटे चरण सिंह के मुताबिक वह अपने साथ दो जोड़ी कपड़े और खेत की मिट्‌टी ले गए हैं। वह कहते हैं कि खेत की मिट्‌टी ही उन्हें इस आंदोलन में बने रहने का हौसला दे रही है।
जन्म- 4 जून 1969
शिक्षा- बीए (मेरठ यूनिवर्सिटी)
पिता- स्व. महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत
संपत्ति- 4.25 करोड़ रु.(चुनाव में दिए शपथ पत्र के अनुसार)

परिवार : टीके से नाम पड़ा टिकैत, संयुक्त परिवार के नाम 200 बीघा जमीन
महेंद्र सिंह' टिकैत का परिवार पश्चिमी उत्तरप्रदेश में मुजफ्फरनगर के सिसौली से है। चार भाइयों में राकेश दूसरे नंबर के हैं। ‘टिकैत’ इनकी खाप का नाम है। कहा जाता है कि परिवार में पूर्वजों को किसी तरह के टीके लगने की वजह से टिकैत नाम पड़ा। संयुक्त परिवार में चार भाइयों के पास कुल 200 बीघा जमीन है। परिवार में पत्नी सुनीता देवी के अलावा दो बेटियां और एक बेटा है। एक बेटी की शादी ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दूसरी बेटी शादी शामली में हुई है। बेटा चरण सिंह पिता के साथ खेती करता है।

आंदोलन : जमीन अधिग्रहण के मुद्दे पर मप्र में 42 दिन जेल में बिताए
2011 में बाबा टिकैत के निधन के बाद नरेश टिकैत खाप प्रमुख और भाकियू अध्यक्ष बने। पश्चिमी उत्तरप्रदेश के इलाके में टिकैत खाप का बोलबाल है। नरेश खाप के मुद्दे संभालते हैं, तो राकेश अलग-अलग किसान संगठनों को इकट्‌ठा रखने के साथ किसानों के हक की लड़ाई, खेती-किसानी के मुद्दों पर सक्रिय रहते हैं। उनके बेटे चरण सिंह के मुताबिक राकेश अभी तक 37 बार जेल जा चुके हैं। हाल ही में उत्तरप्रदेश में गन्ने के मुद्दे पर जेल में रहे। मध्यप्रदेश में जमीन अधिग्रहण के विरोध के मामले में 42 दिन जेल में रहे।

राजनीति : दो बार चुनाव हारे, 10 साल दिल्ली पुलिस में कॉन्स्टेबल रहे
राकेश टिकैत 10 साल दिल्ली पुलिस में कॉन्स्टेबल रहे। इस बीच उनके पिता किसान आंदोलन में सक्रिय रहे। कई बार ऐसी नौबत आई कि अपने ही पिता के नेतृत्व में चल रहे आंदोलन के दमन कर रहे दल में उन्हें रहना पड़ा। ऐसेे में राकेश ने नौकरी छोड़ दी और पिता की राह पकड़ ली। राकेश 2007 में मुजफ्फरनगर की खतौली विधानसभा सीट से निर्दलीय और 2014 में अमरोहा से राष्ट्रीय लोक दल पार्टी से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं, लेकिन दोनों बार उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

सत्कार : टिकैत के घर पर पत्रकारों के लिए विशेष कमरा है
देश के सबसे बड़े किसान नेताओं में एक महेंद्र सिंह उर्फ बाबा टिकैत ने 1987 में भारतीय किसान युनियन की नींव रखी थी। किसान मुद्दों पर सक्रिय रहने के अलावा टिकैत परिवार अपने स्वागत-सत्कार के लिए भी मशहूर है। पश्चिमी उत्तरप्रदेश में किसानों के अलावा भी अन्य किसी मुद्दे पर कवरेज के लिए जाने वाले अधिकांश पत्रकार टिकैत के घर पर ही रुकते हैं। साधारण घर होने के बावजूद उन्होंने मीडिया कर्मियों के ठहरने के लिए घर की ऊपरी मंजिल पर व्यवस्था की है। बाबा टिकैत के जमाने से ही परिवार में रिवाज़ है कि सारे मेहमानों का स्वागत घी के हलवे से किया जाता है।

दैनिक भास्कर की मनीषा भल्ला के इनपुट के साथ

