पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मेट्रो फेज 4:जनकपुरी वेस्ट-आरके आश्रम मार्ग कॉरिडोर पर पहला यू-गर्डर का निर्माण

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीएमआरसी के इंजीनियरों ने मेट्रो फेज 4 के तहत जनकपुरी पश्चिम-आरके आश्रम मार्ग कॉरिडोर के लिए 28 मीटर लंबा और 160 मीट्रिक टन वजनी यू गर्डर का मेट्रो के इंजीनियरों ने सफलता पूर्वक लांच कर दिया है। डीएमआरसी के प्रवक्ता अनुज दयाल ने बताया कि यू-गर्डर मेट्रो कॉरिडोरों एलिवेटेड वाया डक्ट निर्माण में बेहद अहम है।

इन यू-गर्डरों की ढलाई बाहरी रिंग रोड के निकट बनने वाले पुष्पाजंलि और दीपाली चौक मेट्रो स्टेशनों के बीच काली माता मंदिर के बीच की जा रही है। यू-गर्डरों की कास्टिंग का काम इस वर्ष जून में मुंडका स्थित निर्धारित कास्टिंग यार्ड में शुरु किया गया था। इस कांट्रेक्ट में कुल मिलाकर 780 ऐसे यू-गर्डर निर्मित किए जाने की योजना है।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्री-कास्ट हुए यू-गर्डर प्री-टेन्शंड होते हैं, यू-आकार वाले गार्डरों पर तत्काल ट्रैक बिछाया जा सकता है। इन यू-गर्डरों की कास्टिंग का कार्य बहुत महीन प्रकार का होता है और इसके लिए प्लानिंग की आवश्यकता होती है। कास्टिंग प्रोसेस के दौरान समस्त पैमाइश और तकनीकी मापदंडों को बनाए रखने के संबंध में अत्यधिक सावधानी बरते जाने की जरूरत होती है।

कोरोना संक्रमण और प्रदूषण से कराहती दिल्ली में पुरी सर्तकता बरतते हुए डीएमआरसी के इंजीनियरों ने जनकपुरी पश्चिम -आरके आश्रम मार्ग कॉरिडोर मेट्रो फेज 4 में 28 मीटर लंबा और 160 मीट्रिक टन वजनी यू गर्डर का मेट्रो के इंजीनियरों ने सफलता पूर्वक लांच कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें