कोविड-19:दिल्ली में कोरोना ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, पहली बार 24 घंटे में 8000 से ज्यादा केस मिले

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। बुधवार को कोरोना ने अभी तक का सभी तक का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। मंगलवार को हुए 64121 टेस्ट में 13.40 फीसदी मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार को आए 8593 नए मामलों के साथ कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 459975 हो गया है।

इनमें से बुधवार को 7264 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई, जबकि 85 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। दिल्ली में अभी तक 410118 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं जबकि 7228 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। दिल्ली में कोरोना से मृत्युदर घटकर 1.57 फीसदी हो गई है। विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली में 42629 कोरोना के एक्टिव केस हैं। जिनमें से दिल्ली के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में 8497, कोविड केयर सेंटर में 825 और कोविड हेल्थ सेंटर में 279 मरीज़ हैं। होम आइसोलेशन में 24435 मरीज़ हैं।

