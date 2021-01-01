पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना के मामले फिर बढ़े, पिछले 24 घंटे में आए 249 मामले, 6 की मौत

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामले फिर से बढ़ने लगे हैं, शुक्रवार को 249 नए मामले आए है, जो एक दिन पहले तक काफी कम हो गए थे। हालांकि ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार को आए 249 नए मामलों के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 634773 हो गया है।

इनमें से 267 मरीजों को शुक्रवार को छुट्टी दी गई, जबकि 06 मरीजों ने कोरोना के कारण दम तोड़ दिया। दिल्ली में अभी 622381 मरीज कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके हैं, वहीं 10841 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। दिल्ली में कोरोना से मृत्युदर 1.71 फीसदी है।

विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 1551 हैं। इनकी संख्या 5.98 फीसदी है। इनमें से दिल्ली के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में 702 मरीज हैं। वहीं कोविड केयर सेंटर में 17 मरीज भर्ती हैं। होम आइसोलेशन में 583 और वंदेभारत मिशन के तहत आए मरीज 79 बेड पर हैं।

