पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हाईकोर्ट से 'आप' को फटकार:दिल्ली में कोरोना कंट्रोल से बाहर, लेकिन दी जा रही है ढील: कोर्ट

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • हाईकोर्ट से केजरीवाल सरकार को फटकार

दिल्ली में बेकाबू होते कोरोना के मामलों को लेकर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को अरविंद केजरीवाल के नेतृत्व वाली आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) सरकार को कड़ी फटकार लगाई है।हाईकोर्ट ने राजधानी दिल्ली में कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों के बावजूद लोगों की आवाजाही और एक जगह एकत्र होने के नियमों में दी जा रही ढील को लेकर बुधवार को आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) सरकार की खिंचाई करते हुए पूछा कि क्या इस भयानक स्थिति से निपटने के लिए उसके पास कोई रणनीति या नीति है।

जस्टिस हिमा कोहली और जस्टिस सुब्रमण्यम प्रसाद की बेंच ने कहा कि गत दो सप्ताह में दिल्ली ने कोविड-19 मरीजों के मामले में महाराष्ट्र और केरल को पीछे छोड़ दिया है, ऐसे में संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए ‘आप’ सरकार ने क्या कदम उठाए हैं।

कोर्ट ने रेखांकित किया कि 10 नवंबर को दिल्ली में 8,593 नए मामले आए और संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ ही रही है, शहर में कंटेनमेंट जोन की संख्या बढ़कर 4,016 हो गई है। बेंच ने रेखांकित किया कि नवीनतम सिरो सर्वे के मुताबिक प्रत्येक चार लोगों में से एक में कोविड-19 का संक्रमित पाया गया। सिरो सर्वे का संदर्भ देते हुए अदालत ने कहा कि कोई भी घर बचा नहीं है।

हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा कि दिल्ली सरकार ऐसी स्थिति में नियमों में ढील दे रही है जब अन्य राज्य पाबंदियों को दोबारा लागू कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें