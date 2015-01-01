पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से राहत:अधिकतर बड़े अस्पतालों के आईसीयू में कोरोना के गंभीर मरीज

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • मामलों में कमी के बावजूद अस्पतालों में गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या ज्यादा

दिल्ली में पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में काफी कमी आई है। लेकिन गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। दिल्ली के कई अस्पतालों में ऐसे गंभीर मरीज अधिक पहुंच रहे है, जिन्हें वैंटिलेटर की जरूरत है। चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि नवंबर महीने में अचानक सर्दी बढ़ने और प्रदूषण की वजह से कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई थी।

इसके साथ ही गंभीर मरीज भी बढ़े थे। मेक्स अस्पताल के कॉर्डियोलॉजिस्ट विवेका कुमार का कहना है कि सर्दी व प्रदूषण की वजह से अचानक लोगों के सांस लेने में परेशानी व हार्ट के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई थी। इस तरह से गंभीर मरीजों अधिक आने लगे है। इस वक्त अस्पतालों में दो तरह के मरीज अधिक पहुंच रहे है।

जिन्हें हल्के लक्षण है उन्हें आइसोलेशन में रखा जा रहा है। दूसरे वह जिनकी हालत गंभीर है उन्हें वेंटिलेटर पर रखा जा रहा है। हालांकि पिछले कुछ दिनों में गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आई है, लेकिन उतनी कमी नहीं कि जितनी तीसरी वेव से पहले देखी गई थी।

अभी धीरे-धीरे ही सामान्य होंगे हालत
वहीं डॉ. आरएन कालरा का कहना है कि अभी धीरे-धीरे ही हालत सामान्य होंगे और गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या कम होगी। अभी दिल्ली के किस अस्पताल में कितने गंभीर मरीज है। यह अस्पतालों के आईसीयू की स्थिति देखकर ही पता चल जाता है। लोक नायक जयप्रकाश नारायण कोविड का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल है, इसलिए यहां गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या दूसरे अस्पतालों से अधिक है।

एलएनजेपी के 200 वेंटिलेटर्स में केवल 160 मरीज भर्ती है। इसके अलावा सफदरजंग 69 में से 55, जीटीबी में 128 में से 92, एम्स 71 में से 59 और आरएमएल में 28 में 22 पर मरीज भर्ती है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि राहत की बात यह है कि अधिकतर मरीज रिकवर होकर घर जा जा रहे है। मृत्युदर में काफी कमी आई है और रिकवरी रेट भी बढा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें