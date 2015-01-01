पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एलएनजेपी:देश का सबसे अधिक कोरोना रिकवरी वाला अस्पताल, 2 हजार बेड्स की व्यवस्था

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

लोकनायक जयप्रकाश अस्पताल देश का पहला अस्पताल बन गया है, जहां कोरोना के 10 हजार से अधिक मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर जा चुके है। अस्पताल में कोरोना के 2 हजार बेड्स की व्यवस्था है। अब कोरोना रिकवरी के मामले में भी यह अस्पताल देश का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल बन चुका है।

एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के निदेशक डॉ सुरेश कुमार का कहना है कि हमारे लिए यह खुशी की बात है कि हमने 10 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीजों को स्वस्थ कर उन्हें घर भेजा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तक इस अस्पताल में करीब 15 हजार मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं, जिनमें से सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज थे।

डॉ सुरेश कुमार ने कहा कि हमारे अस्पताल के डॉक्टर्स की मेहनत का नतीजा है कि हमने अब तक 10,145 मरीजों को ठीक कर दिए है। जिसमें 6114 पुरुष और 4031 महिला मरीज शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा एलएनजेपी में 388 बच्चे भी भर्ती हुए। यह आंकड़ा 10 हजार से काफी ज्यादा हो जाता है।

जून में एक समय जब कोरोना ने दिल्ली को खतरनाक हाल में पहुंचा दिया था। उस समय एलएनजेपी की व्यवस्था को लेकर भी सवाल उठे थे। लेकिन उसके बाद इसे दुरुस्त किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि तब कोरोना हमारे लिए नया था लेकिन उसके बाद हमने व्यवस्था ठीक की। इस अस्पताल में 500 से ज्यादा डिलीवरी हो चुकी है, जिसमें एक बच्चे को छोड़कर बाकी सभी स्वस्थ हैं।

राजधानी के बड़े अस्पतालों में उपलब्ध है कोल्ड चेन की व्यवस्था

कोरोना वैक्सीन के रखरखाव को लेकर दिल्ली के तमाम बड़े अस्पतालों में कोल्ड चेन की व्यवस्था है। दिल्ली के सबसे बड़े कोविड अस्पताल लोकनायक के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉक्टर सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनके अस्पताल में कोल्ड चेन की व्यवस्था उपलब्ध है। वैक्सीन आएगी तो इसे संरक्षित करने के पूरे इंतजाम हैं।

इसी तरह एम्स, सफदरजंग, राम मनोहर लोहिया, जीटीबी, मैक्स, अपोलो, गंगाराम अस्पताल में भी कोल्ड चेन उपलब्ध है। सभी कोल्ड चेन आधुनिक हैं। यहां बड़ी संख्या में वैक्सीन का भंडारण करने की व्यवस्था है।

कोरोना की वैक्सीन सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सबसे पहले कोविड अस्पतालों से फ्रंट लाइन पर काम करने वाले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के नाम के साथ सूची मांगीं है। सभी कोरोना अस्पतालों ने अपने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सूची स्वास्थ्य विभाग को भेज दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें