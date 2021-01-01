पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:सीपी बोले- अपनी बैरिकेडिंग को मजबूत किया, ताकि वह न टूटे

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
टिकैत बाेले- कानून वापसी नहीं तो घर वापसी नहीं - Dainik Bhaskar
टिकैत बाेले- कानून वापसी नहीं तो घर वापसी नहीं
  • कंटीले तार, कीलों और गड्ढा खोदने पर उठे सवाल

गणतंत्र दिवस पर हिंसा के बाद कुछ वक्त के लिए धीमा पड़ा किसान आंदोलन फिर से जोर पकड़ चुका है। गाजीपुर, टिकरी और सिंघू बार्डर पर प्रदर्शनकारियों का जमावड़ा लगा हुआ है, उन्हें दिल्ली में आने से रोकने के लिए कहीं गड्ढे खोदे गए, कई लेयर की बेरिकेडिंग हुई तो कहीं कंटीले तार और सिमेंट में कीलें लगा दी गयीं, ताकि अगर कोई जबरन वाहन प्रवेश ही न कर सके।

पुलिस और प्रशासन द्वारा इस तरह के इंतजाम किए जाने पर आंदोलन कारी लोग तमाम तरह के सवाल खड़ा कर रहे हैं। इनके जवाब देने के लिए खुद पुलिस आयुक्त एसएन श्रीवास्तव को सामने आना पड़ा, जिन्होंने कहा मुझे हैरानी है 26 जनवरी को जिस तरह से ट्रैक्टर का इस्तेमाल किया गया।

पुलिस के ऊपर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाने की कोशिश हुई तो अब इस मसले को लेकर सवाल नहीं करना चाहिए था। जहां तक बात है कि हमने क्या किया तो बता दें हमनें उस बैरिकेडिंग को मजबूत किया, ताकि बार बार उसको तोड़ा ना जाए।

तिहाड़ जेल में 115 लोग
दिल्ली हिंसा मामले के बाद जो लोग नहीं मिल रहे हैं या जिन्हें पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, उनकी मदद के लिए संयुक्त मोर्चा ने एक लीगल टीम बनाई है। इस टीम ने मंगलवार देर शाम प्रेसवार्ता करके बताया कि वो दिल्ली के सीएम अरविन्द केजरीवाल, गृह मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन व अन्य से मिले थे। वहां से उन्हें जानकारी मिली है कि कुल 115 लोग अभी तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं। दिल्ली सरकार ने जेल से संबंधित सभी तरह की मदद का भी आश्वासन दिया है।

जांच के लिए याचिका
वकील विशाल तिवारी ने सुप्रीम काेर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। इसमें 26 जनवरी काे हुई हिंसा और उपद्रव की न्यायिक जांच कराने की मांग की गई है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बाेबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ इस पर सुनवाई करेगी। वहीं, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में मंगलवार को ट्रैक्टर परेड में हुई हिंसा को लेकर सुनवाई होनी थी। लेकिन यहां याचिकाकर्ता के वकील लेट पहुंचे। जिसके बाद अदालत ने सुनवाई को चार फरवरी तक टाल दिया।

टिकैत बाेले- कानून वापसी नहीं तो घर वापसी नहीं

किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने मंगलवार काे आरोप लगाया कि सरकार “रोटीबंदी’ करने की तैयारी में है। इसके विरोध में उन्होंने इलाके में धारा-144 लगाने की सूचना वाले पाेस्टर के सामने सड़क पर बैठकर भाेजन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा नारा है - कानून वापसी नहीं, तो घर वापसी नहीं। हमने सरकार को बता दिया है कि यह आंदोलन अक्टूबर तक चलेगा।

अक्टूबर के बाद आगे की तारीख देंगे। बातचीत भी चलती रहेगी। उन्हाेंने आंदोलन स्थलाें के आसपास पुलिस द्वारा बैरिकेडिंग करने और नुकीली कीलाें काे गाड़कर घेराबंदी किए जाने काे सरकार का अहंकार बताया। साथ ही कहा कि बुधवार को जींद में महापंचायत है, जिसमें शामिल होने के लिए पंहुचेंगे। संजय राऊत गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर पहुंचे और कहा कि टिकैत के आंसू देखकर रुक नहीं सका।

अमरिंदर ने की बैठक
किसान आंदोलन को लेकर पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह द्वारा बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक का भाजपा ने बहिष्कार किया। वहीं, बैठक में कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा है कि आंदोलन के दौरान किसानों काे इस तरह से जान गंवाते देखना दर्दनाक है। बैठक की शुरुआत से पहले नेताओं ने 2 मिनट का मौन रखा और मृत किसानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

