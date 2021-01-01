पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PM का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट लेट:दिल्ली-वड़ोदरा-मुंबई एक्सप्रेस प्रोजेक्ट में हो रही देरी, HSVP नहीं करा पाया जमीन खाली

फरीदाबाद। एनएचएआई अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते एचएसवीपी के अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • NHAI के अधिकारी कई बार हाइवे के लिए 70 मीटर चौड़ी जमीन देने को लिख चुके हैं पत्र, फरीदाबाद सीमा में 60 किमी है हाइवे की लंबाई
  • HSVP की बड़ी लापरवाही, अवैध कब्जों को हटाने के बजाय ग्रीन बेल्ट में लगे पेड़ों की चढ़ा दी बलि, अभी सैकड़ों निर्माण बन रहे बाधा

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) की लापरवाही के चलते प्रधानमंत्री के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट दिल्ली-वड़ोदरा-मुंबई एक्सप्रेसवे प्रोजेक्ट में हो रही देरी हो रही है। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण के कई बार पत्र लिखने के बाद भी फरीदाबाद सीमा में 60 किमी लंबे इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए एचएसवीपी 70 मीटर चौड़ी जगह खाली करा उपलब्ध नहीं करा पाया है। ये हाइवे फरीदाबाद की सीमा में दिल्ली बार्डर से सोहना तक होकर गुजरेगा। हैरानी की बात ये है कि एचएसवीपी ने अवैध कब्जा हटाने के नाम पर पिछले दिनों ग्रीन बेल्ट में लगे सैकड़ों पेड़ों की बलि भी चढ़ा दी। बुधवार को भी एचएसवीपी के अधिकारियों ने एनएचएआई अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर डिजाइन के बारे में दोबारा से जानकारी ली।

ये है दिल्ली-वड़ोदरा-मुंबई एक्सप्रेसवे प्रोजेक्ट

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश की राजधानी दिल्ली और आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई को जोड़ने के लिए दिल्ली-वड़ोदरा-मुंबई एक्सप्रेसवे की योजना बनाई थी। अप्रैल 2018 में केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने इसकी घोषणा की थी। दिल्ली से मुंबई तक करीब करीब 1250 किलोमीटर लंबा यह एक्सप्रेसवे दिल्ली में डीएनडी फ्लाईओवर से शुरू होगा। यहां यमुना नदी के किनारे बसे ओखला को पार करता हुआ कालिंदी कुंज पर जुड़ेगा। इसके बाद आगरा कैनाल के साथ-साथ सेक्टर-37 श्मशान घाट के पास आकर बाईपास रोड से जुड़ जाएगा। कैल गांव के पास एक्सप्रेसवे राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को पार करेगा और सोहना पहुंचेगा और केएमपी से जुड़ेगा। वहां से मुंबई व वड़ोदरा एक्सप्रेस-वे से जोड़ दिया जाएगा।

60 किमी लंबा फरीदाबाद की सीमा से गुजरेगा

एनएचएआई अधिकारियों का कहना है कि एक्सप्रेस वे फरीदाबाद बाईपास होते हुए गुड़गांव के सोहना से होकर गुजरेगा। हरियाणा में इस एक्सप्रेसवे का 80 किलोमीटर लंबा हिस्सा पड़ता है। 60 किमी लंबा ये हाईवे फरीदाबाद की सीमा में पड़ेगा। इस प्रोजेक्ट पर करीब छह हजार करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने का अनुमान है। काम शुरू होने पर तीन साल के अंदर प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

टेंडर हो चुके, एजेंसी भी चुनी गई, लेकिन जगह नहीं मिल रही

एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट अधिकारी धीरज सिंह का कहना है कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए टेंडर जारी हो चुके हैं और काम करने वाली एजेंसी का भी चयन हो गया है। लेकिन, अभी उन्हें फरीदाबाद की सीमा में जमीन उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रही है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि बाईपास रोड पर एचएसवीपी की जमीन है। एनएचएआई को 70 मीटर चौड़ी जगह की जरूरत है। लेकिन अवैध निर्माण होने के चलते जगह खाली नहीं मिल रही है।

सैकड़ों पेड़ काट दिए, जगह खाली नहीं करा पाए

एचएसवीपी ने पिछले दिनों ग्रीन बेल्ट में लगे सैकड़ों पेड़ों की बलि चढ़ा दी, लेकिन हाइवे के लिए जमीन का निर्धारण नहीं कर पाए। बुधवार को एचएसवीपी प्रशासक प्रदीप दहिया ने एनएचएआई अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर हाईवे के डिजाइन की समीक्षा की, लेकिन जमीन कब तक उपलब्ध हो जाएगी इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं हो पाया। प्रदीप दहिया का कहना है कि एचएसवीपी की जितनी भी जमीन इस हाईवे के आसपास है वह पूरी तरह से अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराई जा रही है। जिन जगहों पर अतिक्रमण बचा हुआ है उसे भी जल्द ही हटवा दिया जाएगा। दहिया का कहना है कि 15 फरवरी तक अभियान चलाकर अवैध निर्माण हटाया जाएगा।

