पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Delhi Government Gave Rs 938 Crore For The Salary Of MCD Employees, But BJP Increased Its Councilor's Fund To 1.5 Crore

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आप नेता दुर्गेश पाठक का आरोप:दिल्ली सरकार ने एमसीडी कर्मचारियों के वेतन के लिए 938 करोड़ रुपए दिए, लेकिन भाजपा अपने पार्षदों का फंड बढ़ा कर 1.5 करोड़ कर रही

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए दुर्गेश पाठक - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए दुर्गेश पाठक
  • एमसीडी का कार्यकाल सिर्फ एक साल और बचा, भाजपा नेता इस साल में इसे जी भर लूटना चाहते हैं - दुर्गेश पाठक

आम आदमी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता दुर्गेश पाठक ने सोमवार को भाजपा पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने एमसीडी के अंदर भाजपा नेताओं पर लूटपाट के आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि नार्थ एमसीडी एरिया में कूड़े के ढेर पड़े हुए हैं और भाजपा शासित नार्थ एमसीडी सफाई कर्मचारियों को वेतन देने के बजाय केजरीवाल सरकार का दिया हुआ पैसा अपने पार्षदों में बांटने की तैयारी में है।

दिल्ली सरकार ने एमसीडी कर्मचारियों को वेतन देने के लिए 938 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं, लेकिन भाजपा कर्मचारियों को वेतन देने के बजाय पार्षदों का फंड बढ़ा कर 1.5 करोड़ रुपए करने में लगी हुई है। भाजपा को पता है कि दिल्ली की जनता आगामी एमसीडी चुनाव में उसे एमसीडी की सत्ता से बाहर कर देगी, इसीलिए भाजपा इस पैसे को अपने पार्षदों में बांटने की कोशिश में है।

उन्होंने कहा कि एमसीडी का कार्यकाल एक साल और बचा है। भाजपा नेता इस एक साल में एमसीडी को पूरी तरफ से लूट कर खत्म कर देना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने भाजपा शासित एमसीडी से कर्मचारियों का रूका हुआ वेतन शीघ्र जारी करने की मांग करते हुए कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी, दिल्ली सरकार से मिले पैसे को पार्षदों में बांटने की भाजपा की रणनीति का कड़ा विरोध करती है।

गंदगी से जूझ रही है पूरी दिल्ली

एमसीडी प्रभारी दुर्गेश पाठक ने पार्टी मुख्यालय में प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं ने पिछले 15 सालों से एमसीडी को अपने भ्रष्टाचार का कारखाना बनाया हुआ है। एमसीडी के नेता अपने कर्मचारियों को वेतन देने के बजाय अपना फंड बढ़ाने में लगे हुए हैं। पूरी दिल्ली कूड़े की समस्या से जूझ रही है, लेकिन नॉर्थ एमसीडी एरिया में रहने वाले दिल्ली के लोग पिछले 15-20 दिनों से बहुत बुरे हाल में हैं। उसका एक ही कारण है कि सफाई कर्मचारी पिछले कई दिनों से हड़ताल पर हैं।

उनके हड़ताल पर जाने का कारण यह है कि उन्हें कई महीनों से तनख्वाह नहीं दी जा रही है। एमसीडी ने पिछले 5 महीनों से उन्हें वेतन नहीं दिया है, जिसके कारण उनका घर नहीं चल पा रहा है। सभी सफाई कर्मचारी इतने बुरे हाल में हैं कि उनके पास हड़ताल पर जाने के अलावा दूसरा कोई विकल्प नहीं बचा था।

14 जनवरी को दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी किया था पैसा

दुर्गेश पाठक ने कहा कि आपको ध्यान होगा कि दिल्ली के दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया और पीडब्लूडी मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने 14 जनवरी को सफाई कर्मचारियों और सबके वेतन के लिए 938 करोड़ रुपए जारी कराए थे, जबकि यह पैसा देने की जिम्मेदारी हमारी नहीं थी, इसके बावजूद हमने सभी कर्मचारियों के वेतन के लिए एमसीडी को 938 करोड़ रुपए दिए। वहीं, भारतीय जनता पार्टी उन सफाई कर्मचारियों को वेतन देने के बजाय अपने पार्षदों का पैसा बढ़ाने में लगी हुई है। अब हर पार्षद को 1.5 करोड़ का फंड दिया जा रहा है। समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी आखिर चाहती क्या है?

दुर्गेश पाठक ने कहा कि मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि आप दिल्ली वालों की सेहत के साथ राजनीति मत करिए। सफाई कर्मचारियों के जीवन के साथ राजनीति मत करिए। आप इनको तुरंत तनख्वाह दें, जिससे सफाई कर्मचारी काम पर वापस जाएं और जो आपने यह लूटने की रणनीति बनाई है, दिल्ली सरकार ने जो पैसा दिया है उस पूरे पैसे को लूट कर अपने पार्षदों में बांटने की जो रणनीति बनाई है, आम आदमी पार्टी इसका विरोध करती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser