प्रदूषण को कम करने की कवायद:इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने को दिल्ली सरकार का ‘स्वीच दिल्ली’ अभियान

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों की उपयोग के बारे में किया जाएगा जागरूक

दिल्ली सरकार ने दिल्ली वालों को इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदने के प्रति प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए गुरुवार से ‘स्वीच दिल्ली‘ अभियान की शुरूआत की है। सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि इस मुहिम के तहत लोगों को इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों की उपयोगिता, फायदे और स्वच्छ प्रदूषण में अपना योगदान देने के लिए जागरूक किया जाएगा।

केजरीवाल ने कहा इस मुहिम के तहत लोगों को जागरूक करेंगे कि इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन की क्या उपयोगिता है? इससे आप कैसे स्वच्छ प्रदूषण में अपना सहयोग कर सकते हैं? इसके क्या-क्या फायदे हैं? आप भी जागरूकता फैलाइए और आप लोग भी यह प्रण लीजिए कि अगली बार जब भी आपको वाहन खरीदना पड़े, तो आप भी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदेंगे, प्रदूषण को कम करने वाला वाहन खरीदेंगे। केजरीवाल ने अपील करते हुए कहा, मैं सभी आरडब्लूए, मार्केट एसोसिएशन से अपील करता हूं कि इस अभियान में बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लें और इसके बारे में जनता के बीच में जागरूकता फैलाएं।

छह माह बाद केवल इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन हायर करेगी दिल्ली सरकार

दिल्ली सरकार ने इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए तय किया है कि अगले छह महीने बाद जो भी वाहन हायर किए जाएंगे, वो केवल इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन होंगे। सीएम ने कहा कि ‘आप’की सरकार दिल्ली में अलग-अलग जगहों पर 100 चार्जिंग स्टेशन बना रही है।

उन्होंने अपील की कि बड़ी कंपनियों, माॅल्स, सिनेमा घर, रेस्टोरेंट्स और कमर्शियल शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स परिसर में भी चार्जिंग स्टेशन बना जाएं। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली में वाहनों से जो प्रदूषण होता है, उस प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए पिछले आपकी सरकार ने अगस्त के महीने में एक इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल्स पॉलिसी का ऐलान किया था। दिल्ली सरकार ने इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों की खरीद को प्रोत्साहन देने के लिए ईवी पॉलिसी बनाई थी। अब हमें इस पॉलिसी को लागू करवाना है। वाहनों से दिल्ली में होने वाले प्रदूषण को काफी कम करना है। हमारा लक्ष्य है कि दिल्ली में 2024 तक जितने भी वाहन खरीदे जाएंगे, उसमें से कम से कम 25 प्रतिशत इलेक्ट्रिकल वाहन होने चाहिए।

100 चार्जिंग स्टेशन जल्द बन कर हो जाएंगे तैयार
सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन में पेट्रोल इस्तेमाल नहीं होता है, उसको बिजली से चार्ज करना पड़ता है। इसके लिए चार्जिंग स्टेशन की जरूरत होती है। इसलिए पूरी दिल्ली में जगह-जगह 100 चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। इसके लिए टेंडर दिए जा रहे हैं। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि जल्द ही इलेक्ट्रिकल के लिए सार्वजनिक चार्जिंग स्टेशन भी तैयार हो जाएंगे। हमने दिल्ली में जब से इस पॉलिसी की घोषणा की है, तब से दिल्ली में 6 हजार इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदे जा चुके हैं।

