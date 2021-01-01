पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'महात्मा पुरस्कार':शिक्षा में उत्कृष्ट योगदान के लिए उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को किया गया सम्मानित

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया को 'महात्मा पुरस्कार' से किया गया सम्मानित। - Dainik Bhaskar
डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया को 'महात्मा पुरस्कार' से किया गया सम्मानित।
  • डिप्टी सीएम सिसोदिया को 'महात्मा पुरस्कार' से किया सम्मानित

महात्मा गांधी की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि पर 'महात्मा पुरस्कार' समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को शिक्षा में उत्कृष्ट योगदान के लिए 'महात्मा पुरस्कार' से सम्मानित किया गया।

कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करते हुए डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि महात्मा गांधी की हत्या वाली विचारधारा को मानने वाले चंद लोग आज भी बापू की विचारधारा की निरंतर हत्या कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगांठ के अगले साल महात्मा गांधी की 75वीं पुण्यतिथि भी है। हमें यह समझना होगा कि एक सपने के लोगों द्वारा दूसरे सपने की हत्या दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

उन्होंने कहा कि महात्मा गांधी ने सक्षम लोगों को अक्षम लोगों की सेवा में लगाकर देश की आजादी में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। वर्तमान में सीएसआर के तहत भी महात्मा गांधी के विचारों पर चलते हुए समाज में सक्षम व अक्षम लोगों के बीच की दूरी कम करने का काम होता है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि देश में आजादी के बाद शिक्षा पर कार्य हुए, लेकिन उसका लाभ सिर्फ 5 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थियों को मिला।

कार्यक्रम में उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- महात्मा गांधी की हत्या वाली विचारधारा को मानने वाले चंद लोग आज भी बापू की विचारधारा की निरंतर हत्या कर रहे हैं।
सरकारों की नीतियां और प्राथमिकता चाहे जो भी रही हों, लेकिन आउटकम पर नजर डालें तो यही दिखेगा कि 95 प्रतिशत बच्चे अच्छी शिक्षा से वंचित रह गए। उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि केजरीवाल सरकार ने शुरू से ही सारे बच्चों को अच्छी शिक्षा का सपना देखा है। हम यह सुनिश्चित कर रहे हैं कि शिक्षा का एक न्यूनतम मानदंड जरूर हो।

'राष्ट्र के ढांचे को मजबूत करने का काम अभी बाकी'

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि गांधी जी ने देश के लिए जो सपने देखे थे, उन सपनों का एक अंश शिक्षा भी है। दिल्ली सरकार इस पर काम कर रही है और पिछले 4 से 5 पांच सालों में शिक्षा का आधार मजबूत करने का काम किया गया है। लेकिन शिक्षा को आधार बनाकर राष्ट्र के ढांचे को मजबूत करने का काम अभी बाकी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज भारतीय लोगों का औसत सपना उच्च शिक्षा के लिए अपने बच्चों को हार्वर्ड, ऑक्सफोर्ड जैसे विश्वविद्यालयों में भेजना है। लेकिन हमें यह प्रण लेना चाहिए कि हम अपनी शिक्षा पद्धति पर इतनी मजबूती से काम करें कि भविष्य में अमेरिका, जापान, ब्रिटेन जैसे देश के अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा प्राप्त करने के लिए भारत के किसी शहर में भेजने का सपना देखें।

डिप्टी सीएम समेत कई लोगों का हुआ सम्मान

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जिस दिन हम दुनिया के लोगों को यह सोचने पर मजबूर कर देंगे, उस दिन वास्तव में गांधी जी का सपना पूरा होगा। वहीं, इस दौरान विप्रो के संस्थापक अजीम प्रेमजी, अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी सहित अन्य लोगों को 'महात्मा पुरस्कार' से सम्मानित किया गया।

बता दें कि सामाजिक कार्य और कोरोना काल में मानवीय प्रयासों के लिए 'महात्मा पुरस्कार' प्रदान किया जाता है। इस पुरस्कार की शुरुआत आदित्य बिड़ला समूह ने की है। इसका उद्देश्य अच्छे कार्य करके समाज में परिवर्तन लाने वाले व्यक्तियों और संस्थाओं को सम्मानित करना है।

