आप का थामा दामन:उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने बसपा छोड़ आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल हुए सभी नेताओं का स्वागत किया

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने सभी लोगों को आम आदमी पार्टी की टोपी और पटका पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

बहुजन समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व निगम पार्षद संजय चौधरी और वर्तमान में निगम पार्षद संजय जुगनू चौधरी सैंकड़ो कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल हो गईं। उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया की मौजूदगी में पार्टी की सदस्यता गृहण की। उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने सभी लोगों को आम आदमी पार्टी की टोपी और पटका पहनाकर स्वागत किया। साथ ही पार्टी के साथ जुड़ने के लिए सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान कोंडली से आम आदमी पार्टी के स्थानीय विधायक कुलदीप कुमार, ओबीसी कमेटी के चेयरमैन हरिओम डेढ़ा, आजादपुर मंडी चेयरमैन आदिल खान, गाज़ीपुर फूल मंडी चेयरमैन सोनू सिसोदिया भी मौजूद रहे।

उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि इन तमाम लोगों के पार्टी में शामिल होने से पूर्वी दिल्ली क्षेत्र में पार्टी संगठन को और अधिक मजबूती मिलेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि संजय चौधरी जी और उनकी धर्मपत्नी संजय जुगनू चौधरी जी एक लंबे समय से अपने क्षेत्र के लोगों के अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष करते रहे हैं। जनता ने संजय चौधरी जी को और अब उनकी धर्मपत्नी को अपना मत देख कर निगम पार्षद के पद पर बैठाया, ताकि वह क्षेत्र के लोगों की समस्याओं का निवारण कर सकें।

हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि जिस तरह से आज तक संजय चौधरी जी और उनकी धर्मपत्नी संजय जुगनू चौधरी जी अपने क्षेत्र में लोगों के हक के लिए लड़ते रहे हैं, क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए काम करते रहे हैं, भविष्य में भी यह इसी प्रकार आम आदमी पार्टी के साथ मिलकर क्षेत्र के और जनता के विकास के लिए काम करते रहेंगे।

संजय चौधरी जी ने कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पिछले 5 साल के कार्यकाल में दिल्ली के अंदर अरविंद केजरीवाल की अगुवाई में दिल्ली सरकार ने जो विकास के काम किए, चाहे वह शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में हो, चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में हो, बिजली पानी का मामला हो या फिर दिल्ली के विकास का मामला हो, हर क्षेत्र में जिस प्रकार से परिवर्तन हुए हैं, उसकी प्रशंसा न केवल दिल्ली में, न केवल देश में अपितु पूरे विश्व में हो रही है। आज दिल्ली का शिक्षा मॉडल एवं चिकित्सा मॉडल न केवल देश के लिए बल्कि पूरे विश्व के लिए एक आदर्श बन गया है।

विश्व के कोने-कोने से लोग दिल्ली का शिक्षा मॉडल और चिकित्सा मॉडल देखने आते हैं और उस मॉडल को अपने देश में भी स्थापित करने की कवायद में लगे हुए हैं। अरविंद केजरीवाल के इन्हीं विकास कार्यों से प्रभावित होकर मैंने और मेरी धर्मपत्नी ने तथा हमारे समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं ने आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल होने का निर्णय लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया का दिल से आभार व्यक्त करता हूं कि उन्होंने हमें इस काबिल समझा और अपने कर कमलों से आम आदमी पार्टी की सदस्यता दिलाई।

मैं मनीष सिसोदिया जी को, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को और पूरी आम आदमी पार्टी को यह विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि जिस ईमानदारी से आज तक अरविंद केजरीवाल की अगुवाई में आम आदमी पार्टी दिल्ली की जनता के हक के लिए और दिल्ली के विकास के लिए काम करती आई है, उनके साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर पूरी ईमानदारी से काम करूंगा। दिल्ली की जनता के विकास में हर कदम पर साथ खड़ा रहूंगा।

