पहले आओ, पहले पाओ:उपमुख्यमंत्री सिसोदिया ने 72 घंटे में मजदूरों को कल्याण योजनाओं का लाभ देने के आदेश

न्यू दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • उपमुख्यमंत्री सिसोदिया ने 72 घंटे में मजदूरों को कल्याण योजनाओं का लाभ देने के आदेश

शाहदरा श्रम कार्यालय का उपमुख्यमंत्री ने मंगलवार को दौरा किया। इस दौरान उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने श्रम कार्यालय में लंबित फाइलों की जांच के बाद कहा कि पंजीयन और आवेदनों का संतोषजनक, और सुधार की आवश्यकता है। इस अवसर पर सिसोदिया ने श्रम विभाग को 72 घंटे में मजदूरों को कल्याण योजनाओं का लाभ देने के आदेश दिया।

सिसोदिया ने कि सरकार ने मजदूरों की मदद के लिए योजनाएं बना रखी हैं। कोई जरूरतमंद होता है, तभी आवेदन करता है। इसलिए मजदूरी के बच्चों की शिक्षा, चिकित्सा, विकलांगता, शादी, प्रसूति जैसी कल्याण योजनाओं की राशि 72 घंटे के भीतर उनके बैंक खाते में पहुंच जानी चाहिए।

सिसोदिया ने आज शाहदरा स्थित पूर्वी और उत्तर-पूर्वी उप-श्रमायुक्त कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कार्यालय के कार्यों में उल्लेखनीय सुधार को संतोषजनक बताया। इसमें श्रमिकों के पंजीकरण और सत्यापन के साथ ही विभिन्न कल्याण योजनाओं का लाभ देने मामले शामिल थे। निरीक्षण के दौरान इन दोनों जिला कार्यालयों में पंजीकरण संबंधी आवेदनों के लंबित होने के मामले में कमी देखी गई।

पहले आओ, पहले पाओ‘ के आधार पर हो निदान
उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सारी फाइलों का निदान ‘पहले आओ, पहले पाओ‘ के आधार पर होना चाहिए। अगर कुछ ही फाइलों को आगे बढ़ाने तथा शेष को रोकने के मामले सामने आए, तो अफसरों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने श्रमिकों के पंजीकरण व योजनाओं का लाभ की जानकारी देने संबंधी नोटिस बोर्ड भी कार्यालय के बाहर लगाने के निर्देश दिए ताकि जिससे मजदूर को किसी दलाल के पास न जाना पड़े।

