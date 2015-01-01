पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिप्टी सीएम की दौरा:कहा -छात्रों को टीचर बनता देख अच्छा लगा, दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चे बोले, हैपीनेस से प्रेरणा मिली, लॉकडाउन में बोरियत हुआ दूर

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों के बच्चों की हैपीनेस क्लास में शामिल होकर इस बार बाल दिवस अनोखे तरीके से मनाया। उन्होंने कहा कि बाल दिवस इसलिए मनाया जाता है ताकि हमारे अभिभावक और अध्यापक अपनी भूमिका के बारे में विचार कर सकें।

सिसोदिया ने बच्चों से जाना कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान हैपीनेस क्लासेज ने किस तरह से उनकी भावनाओं पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव डाला। इस ऑनलाइन हैप्पीनेस स्पेशल क्लास का संचालन बच्चों ने स्वयं किया। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि दो साल पहले हैपीनेस क्लासेज शुरू हुई थीं। कोरोना महामारी के दौरान भी यह जारी रहीं, जो कि छात्रों के लिए बहुत मुश्किल समय था।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह से हमारे छात्र हैपीनेस क्लासेज को अनोखे तरीकों से अभिभावकों और दोस्तों के साथ साझा करते हैं, ऐसे में हमारे छात्रों को हैपीनेस करिकुलम का टीचर बनते देख बहुत खुशी होती है। बच्चों ने उपमुख्यमंत्री के साथ अपने अनुभव साझा करते हुए बताया कि मार्च से स्कूल बंद होने के बाद हैपीनेस क्लासेज से उनके रोजाना के जीवन में बहुत से सकारात्मक बदलाव लाए।

एसकेवी, विनोद नगर पश्चिम की छात्रा हर्षिता रावत ने कहा कि वह रोज अपनी मां और बहन के साथ तीन मिनट मेडिटेशन करती है। उसने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर रहते हुए हैपीनेस क्लासेज सबसे बड़ी प्रेरणा का स्रोत थीं। इसने मुझे सिखाया कि घर पर लॉकडाउन का मुश्किल समय जल्द ही गुजर जाएगा और मैं दोबारा से अपने दोस्तों से मिल सकूंगी।

मैंने यह भी सीखा कि हमें अपने रिश्तों को सम्मान देना चाहिए और अपनी भौतिकवादी जरुरतों के ऊपर सोचना चाहिए, खासतौर से जब कई रिश्तेदारों ने अपनी नौकरियां खो दी हैं।एक अन्य छात्र पीयूष गुरु रानी ने कहा कि माइंडफुल क्लासेज ने मुझे निराशा के दौर से दूर करके मेरे मन को शांत करने में बहुत मदद की। इसने लॉकडाउन का बोर डम खत्म करने में मदद की।

बीपीएस केवी के छात्र गुरमीत धंजल ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन ने मुझे माइंडफुलनेस को अपनाना सिखाया। क्लास में जिन कहानियों को हम सुनते थे, उनसे हमने किसी भी तरह की चिंता और तनाव से दूर रहना सीखा।जिस समय अपने स्कूल की कमी सबसे ज्यादा महसूस होती थी, उस दौरान इन क्लासेज ने सभी क्लास मेट्स और टीचर्स को जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई।

2018 में लागू हुआ था हैप्पीनेस करिकुलम
दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों में जुलाई 2018 में नर्सरी से आठवीं कक्षा तक हैप्पीनेस करिकुलम लागू किया गया था। इसके अंतर्गत माइंडफूलनेस, कहानी सुनाना, गतिविधियों तथा अभिव्यक्ति पर जोर दिया जाता है। इन कक्षाओं को काफी खुला और संवाद केंद्रित बनाया जाता है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी स्टूडेंट्स ने इन कक्षाओं में हिस्सा लिया तथा खुद ही अपने परिवारों और मित्रों को भी इसका अभ्यास कराया।

