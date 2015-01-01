पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली एनसीआर के लोगों के लिए परेशानी:प्रदूषण के कारण दिल्ली एनसीआर में सांस लेना हुआ मुश्किल; प्रदूषण हाई, एक्यूआई 500 पार

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान दिल्ली में लगातार प्रदूषण के कारण दिल्ली एनसीआर में लोगों का सांस लेना हुआ मुश्किल हो गया है। मंगलवार को कई इलाकों में सुबह नाै बजे ही दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण का पारा हाई पर, दिल्ली का ओवरऑल एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 534 दर्ज किया गया। वहीं कई इलाकों में 600 को भी पार एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स दर्ज की गई।

बढ़ती प्रदूषण का असर विजिबिलिटी पर भी देखने को मिला, और आंखों में जलन और सर दर्द जैसी शिकायतें का सामना करना पड़ा। सफर के आंकड़ों की मानें तो दिल्ली के अधिकतर इलाकों में मौजूदा समय में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 500 के पार है।

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स

  पूसा 537
  लोधी रोड 423
  दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी 554
  एयरपोर्ट 562
  मथुरा रोड 567
  आया नगर 574
  आईआईटी दिल्ली 628
  नोएडा 608
  गुरुग्राम 560

पूसा इलाके में यह 537, लोधी रोड पर 423, दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी में 554, एयरपोर्ट पर 562, मथुरा रोड पर 567, आया नगर में 574 और आईआईटी दिल्ली इलाके में 628 तक पहुंच गया है। वहीं नोएडा और गुरुग्राम में यह स्तर क्रमशः 608 और 560 दर्ज किया गया है।

दिल्ली एनसीआर के लोगों के लिए परेशानी की बात यह है कि उन्हें प्रदूषण के साथ सर्दी का भी सामना करना पड़ रहा है। तापमान में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। बीते दिन सोमवार को दिल्ली का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है, जोकि सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम है।

पंजाब में दिवाली, गुरुपर्व पर दो घंटे ग्रीन पटाखे फोड़ने की छूट

चंडीगढ़ | पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर ने राज्य के लोगों को दिवाली और गुरुपर्व पर दो घंटे तक ग्रीन पटाखे फोड़ने की छूट दे दी है। हालांकि, मंडी गोविंदपुर में हवा की गुणवत्ता बेहद खराब होने के कारण 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे चलाने पर एनजीटी के आदेश के तहत पाबंदी रहेगी। दिवाली पर रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक, जबकि गुरुपर्व पर सुबह 4 से 5 और रात 9 से 10 बजे के बीच पटाखे चला सकेंगे। वहीं क्रिसमस पर रात 11:55 से रात 12:30 तक पटाखे चला सकेंगे।

सर्दी व प्रदूषण बढ़ने से सांस लेने में परेशानी, सिरदर्द, आंखों में जलन, कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी

प्रदूषण के कारण ओपीडी व एमरजेंसी दोनों ही मरीजों की संख्या 15 से 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ी

नई दिल्ली. दिल्ली में सर्दी के साथ-साथ वायु प्रदूषण की स्थिति भयावह होती जा रही है। अधिकतर इलाकों में मौजूदा समय में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 500 के पार हो चुका है। इसके कारण लोगों को सांस लेने में दिक्कत, हृदय रोग, फेफड़ों की जैसी बीमारियों के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि प्रदूषण व सर्दी बढ़ने से कोरोना व सांस लेने जैसी समस्याएं बढ़ने लगी है।

मैक्स अस्पताल के कार्डियोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. विवेका कुमार का कहना है कि खराब गुणवत्ता वाली हवा फेफड़ों में सूजन का कारण बनती है, जिससे लोग सांस से संबंधित बीमारियों की चपेट में आ जाते हैं। सांस और हृदय संबंधी बीमारियों के कारण ओपीडी और एमरजेंसी दोनों मामलों में लगभग 15-20 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि होती है।

नाक बहने, छींकने, सिरदर्द, आंखों में जलन, गले में खराश जैसी संबंधित एलर्जी के मामले भी सामने आते हैं, खासकर बच्चों में। यह वह समय होता है जब मौसम की स्थिति में बदलाव के कारण इन्फ्लुएंजा एच1एन1 और न्यूमोनिया के मामलों की संख्या बढ़ जाती है।

आई सेवन अस्पताल के डायरेक्टर संजय चौधरी का कहना है कि प्रदूषण के कारण आखों में जलन, लाल होने जैसे कई बीमारियां हो रही है। पिछले 15 दिनों आंखों की बीमारी से संबंधित मरीजों की संख्या में 20 प्रतिशत से अधिक बढ़ी है।

