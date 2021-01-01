पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Dr. Arun Said Those Who Do Not Have Mobile And Internet Facilities, Plan To Set Up Registration Camps Across The Country For Vaccines.

सुविधा:डॉ. अरुण ने कहा -जिनके पास मोबाइल और इंटरनेट की सुविधा नहीं उन्हें वैक्सीन के लिए देश भर में पंजीकरण शिविर लगाने की योजना

नई दिल्ली32 मिनट पहले
  • देशभर में हार्ड इम्युनिटी के लिए 70 प्रतिशत आबादी का टीकाकरण जरूरी
  • वैक्सीन लगाया जा सके जिनके पास मोबाइल और इंटरनेट की सुविधा नहीं है

गुरुवार दोपहर तक देशभर में 25 लाख स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाया जा चुका है। इसके अतिरिक्त सभी को कोरोना का वैक्सीन देने के लिए सरकार कोविड एप और वेबसाइट पर पंजीकरण के अतिरिक्त सरकार देश भर में पंजीकरण शिविर लगाने की योजना बना रही है, जिससे ऐसे लोगों को भी कोरोना का वैक्सीन लगाया जा सके जिनके पास मोबाइल और इंटरनेट की सुविधा नहीं है।

गुरुतेग बहादुर अस्पताल के कम्यूनिटी मेडिसिन विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ. अरुण शर्मा ने बताया कि देश में कोरोना के नये स्ट्रेन यूके वैरिएंट के भी 164 मामले देखे जा चुके हैं, कोरोना की दोनों ही वैक्सीन कोविशील्ड और को वैक्सीन नये यूके वैरिएंट वायरस पर भी असरदार होगी।

को वैक्सीन असक्रिय वायरस लोड से बनाई गई है, जो शरीर में अधिक व्यापक रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को विकसित करने में मदद करती है। कोविशील्ड भी नये म्यूटेड वायरस के खिलाफ भी पूरी तरह असरदार है।

सत्तर प्रतिशत जनता का टीकाकरण कर बचाव संभव
गुरुतेग बहादुर अस्पताल के कम्यूनिटी मेडिसिन विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ. अरुण शर्मा कहते हैं कि हार्ड इम्युनिटी के लिए माना जाता है कि यदि साठ से सत्तर प्रतिशत जनता का टीकाकरण कर दिया जाए तो एक बड़े हिस्से में वायरस के प्रति मजबूत रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को विकसित किया जा सकता है।

प्राथमिक समूह के बाद सामान्य वर्ग के लोगों को वैक्सीन दिया जाएगा, सरकार की कोशिश है कि कम समय से अधिक आबादी का टीकाकरण किया जा सके, जिससे हम एक बड़ी संख्या को संक्रमण से सुरक्षित कर पाएगें।

सभी तरह की वैक्सीन के कुछ साइड इफेक्ट्स होते हैं
कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर लोगों में सबसे बड़ी झिझक है कि कहीं इससे साइड इफेक्ट्स अधिक तो नहीं होगें? जवाब है अमूमन सभी तरह की वैक्सीन के कुछ साइड इफेक्ट्स होते हैं, जैसे मामूली दर्द या बुखार लेकिन इससे घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है।

इसके लिए सरकार की एईएफआई (एडवर्स इफेक्ट फॉलोविंग इम्यूनाइजेश) की टीम ब्लॉक और जिला स्तर के टीकाकरण केन्द्र पर उपस्थित है, इसलिए सरकार ने टीकाकरण के जरूरी नियम में इस बात को शामिल किया है कि वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद आप केन्द्र पर कम से कम आधे घंटे रुके रहे।

