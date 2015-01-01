पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:ईस्ट एमसीडी वाॅटल्स फॉर चेंज चला कर कर रही है जागरूक

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्लास्टिक को कचरे में फेंकने की बजाया उसे साफ कर रिसाइकिल के लिए भेजें

प्लास्टिक का पर्यावरण पर पड़ने वाले दुष्प्रभावों के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए ईस्ट एमसीडी बिस्लरी के साथ मिलकर वॉटल्स फॉर चेंज नामक कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। जिसमें लोगों को प्लास्टिक के स्रोत पर ही पृथकीकरण और उनके रि साइकल के महत्व के बारे में बताया जा रहा है।

इस कार्यक्रम के अन्तर्गत पूर्वी निगम क्षेत्र में हाउसिंग सोसाइटी, स्कूलों, काॅलेजों, व्यवसायिक परिसरों, होटलों में जाकर प्लास्टिक से वातावरण पर पड़ने वाले दुष्प्रभावों, उसके पृथकीकरण, अलग से संग्रहण और इकट्ठे किए गए प्लास्टिक को रि साइकल करने के बारे में विस्तार पूर्वक बताया जा रहा है।

इस संबंध में ईस्ट एमसीडी के मुख्य अभियंता प्रदीप कुमार खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि यह कार्यक्रम लोगों में व्यवहारात्मक बदलाव लाने का एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रयास है। इसके द्वारा लोगों को प्लास्टिक प्रबंधन का बारे में बताया जा रहा है। प्लास्टिक को व्यर्थ जानकर उसे कचरे में न फेंके बल्कि उसका प्रयोग करने के बाद उसे साफ करके इकट्टा करें और फिर उसे रि-साइकल के लिए भेजें।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रकार व्यवहारात्मक बदलाव लाकर पर्यावरण को प्लास्टिक से होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों से बचाया जा सकता है।

