स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020-21:पूर्वी एमसीडी ने आरडब्ल्यूए, मार्केट एसोसिएशन और पर्यावरण सहायकों को किया सम्मानित, स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में दिया था योगदान

नई दिल्ली
स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020-21 में योगदान के लिए पूर्वी एमसीडी ने 3 आरडब्ल्यूए, 3 मार्केट एसोसिएशन व 34 पर्यावरण सहायकों को सम्मानित किया। शाहदरा (उत्तरी) क्षेत्र कार्यालय में आयोजित एक समारोह में क्षेत्रीय अध्यक्ष केके अग्रवाल ने वरिष्ठ निगम अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में मार्केट एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों व पर्यावरण सहायकों को प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किए।

गंदगी व प्लास्टिक के खिलाफ सुनियोजित कदम उठाने व स्वच्छता बनाने में सक्रिय सहयोग के लिए बाबरपुर (शाहदरा) रेलवे रोड (शाहदरा) व एस-बलॉक (ब्रहमपुरी) की मार्केट एसोसिएशनों और राम नगर बलबीर नगर व दिलशाद गार्डन की आरडब्ल्यूए को सम्मानित किया गया।

वहीं शाहदरा, उत्तरी, क्षेत्र के 34 वार्डों से प्रत्येक वार्ड से एक-एक पर्यावरण सहायक को उल्लेखनीय कार्य के लिए प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया गया। केके अग्रवाल ने कहा है कि पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम को स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020-21 में बेहतर रैंक दिलाने के लिए नागरिकों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं। जनसहभागिता से ही बेहतर रैंक और पूर्वी दिल्ली को स्वच्छ व हरित क्षेत्र बनाने का लक्ष्य हासिल किया जा सकता है।

कूड़ा फैला कर केजरीवाल सरकार को बदनाम करना चाहते है भाजपाई : भारद्वाज

नई दिल्ली आम आदमी पार्टी ने बुधवार को भाजपा नेता का वीडियो जारी कर सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियंस को सीएम आवास पर धरना देने के लिए मजबूर करने की साजिश का पर्दाफाश किया है। आप प्रवक्ता सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि भाजपा सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियंस को ब्लैकमेल कर दिल्ली में हड़ताल करने और कूड़ा फैला कर अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार को बदनाम करने की साजिश कर रही है। भाजपा को लोगों की जिंदगी से कोई सरोकार नहीं है, उसे सिर्फ अपनी गंदी राजनीति को चमकाना है।

साउथ एमसीडी ने स्कूलों के आस-पास चलाया विशेष स्वच्छता अभियान

नई दिल्ली साउथ एमसीडी ने स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में सुधार के लिए अपने प्राथमिक विद्यालयों और और उसके आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में विशेष सफ़ाई अभियान चलाया गया। स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के नोडल अधिकारी राजीव जैन ने बताया कि इस अभियान के अंतर्गत सभी स्कूलों के आसपास सघन स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया।

इसका उद्देश्य स्कूलों के आसपास स्वच्छता सुनिश्चित करना और स्वच्छ वातावरण बनाना है। बड़ी संख्या में निगम के चारों जोन के सफ़ाई सैनिकों ने स्कूलों के आसपास, स्कूलों के मुख्य द्वार और आसपास की सड़कों पर से बड़ी मात्रा में कचरा हटाया। साथ ही लोगों को जागरूक किया गया कि वे अपने घरों के आस पास सफ़ाई बनाए रखें और नीले और हरे कूड़ेदान का प्रयोग करें। उन्होंने बताया कि कुल मिलाकर चार जोन में 318 स्कूलों के आसपास कूड़ा कचरा हटाया गया।

