दिल्ली सरकार का स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने का फैसला:परीक्षा और प्रैक्टिकल की तैयारियों के लिए 5 से खुलेंगे शिक्षण संस्थान

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- स्कूलों और कॉलेजों को दोबारा खोलने संबंधी पूरी व्यवस्था करना आवश्यक। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- स्कूलों और कॉलेजों को दोबारा खोलने संबंधी पूरी व्यवस्था करना आवश्यक। (फाइल फोटो)
  • 9वीं और 11वीं कक्षाओं के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

संवाददाता सम्मेलन में दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि पांच फरवरी से 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल खोले जाएंगे। उन्होंने डिग्री, पॉलीटेक्निक और आईटीआई संस्थाओं को भी खोलने की बात कही।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को सभी छात्रों की कोरोना से सुरक्षा और पूरे परिसर में सफाई की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के लिए निर्देश दिए। कार्यक्रम के दौरान उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि दस महीने तक स्कूल व कॉलेज बंद होने के बाद अब परीक्षाओं और प्रैक्टिकल की तैयारियों के लिए इन्हें खोला जा रहा है। इसलिए स्कूलों और कॉलेजों को दोबारा खोलने संबंधी पूरी व्यवस्था करना आवश्यक है।

उन्होंने कहा कि हर कक्षा में सामाजिक दूरी का पालन किया जाए, सैनिटाइजर की उपलब्धता हो, मास्क लगाना आवश्यक हो। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षा से पहले छात्रों की बेहतर तैयारी और काउंसलिंग जरूरी है। इसलिए सतर्कता बरतते हुए स्कूलों व कॉलेजों को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि पढ़ाई में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई तो नहीं हो पाएगी, लेकिन हमें बाकी बचे समय का सदुपयोग करना चाहिए। उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हमारा पहला फोकस शिक्षा संस्थानों को अच्छी तरह खोलने और कोरोना से सुरक्षा पर है। इसके बाद हम रिजल्ट पर फोकस करेंगे।

10वीं और 12वीं के परीक्षा तैयारी के लिए विद्यालयों को दोबारा खोला

शुरुआत के दिनों में अभिभावकों के मन में कोरोना का भय था, इसलिए विद्यालयों में बच्चों की उपस्थिति कम रही। पर अब तैयारियों को देखकर अभिभावकों का आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है। इससे विद्यालयों में जिन बच्चों को बुलाया जा रहा है, उनमे से लगभग 80% तक आ रहे हैं ।

9वीं के लिए निर्देश: 1 मार्च से विद्यालयों में प्रैक्टिकल, प्रोजेक्ट कार्य और आंतरिक मूल्यांकन आयोजित किया जाएगा। 20 मार्च से 15 अप्रैल के बीच मध्यावधि परीक्षाएं 02:00 PM से 5:30 PM के बीच आयोजित की जा सकती है। वार्षिक परीक्षा शुरू होने से आंतरिक ग्रेड का मूल्यांकन पूर्ण हो जाना चाहिए। वार्षिक परीक्षा का प्रश्नपत्र कम किए गए पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार होगा। इसके लिए शिक्षा विभाग की वेबसाइट से पाठ्यक्रम प्राप्त किया जा सकता है।

11वीं के लिए निर्देश: पीरियोडिक मूल्यांकन 1 व 2, फरवरी के अतिंम और मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में आयोजित किया जा सकता है। 1 अप्रैल से 15 अप्रैल के दौरान मध्यावधि परीक्षाएं 02:00 PM से 5:30 PM के बीच आयोजित की जा सकती है। वहीं, शीतकालीन अवकाश के दौरान विद्यार्थियों को दिए गए प्रोजेक्ट कार्यों और होम असाइनमेंट का सब्जेक्ट एनरिचमेंट गतिविधि के अनुसार मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा।

