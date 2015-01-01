पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेड लाईट आन, गाड़ी आफ अभियान:पर्यावरण मंत्री ने कहा- पराली के कारण हो रही है राजधानी की हालत खराब

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
रेड लाईट आन, गाड़ी आफ अभियान से वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर में अपेक्षित कमी आएगीः गोयल
  • मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को मुख्य सचिव, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री, राजस्व मंत्री, पर्यावरण विभाग की संयुक्त बैठक

पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि पंजाब, हरियाणा, यूपी में पराली जलने के मामले बढ़ने से वायु स्तर खतरनाक स्थिति की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। एक्यूआई का स्तर लगभग 500-550 के बीच पहुंच गया है। इन दोनों स्थितियों को देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को मुख्य सचिव, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री, राजस्व मंत्री, पर्यावरण विभाग की संयुक्त बैठक हुई थी।

सारी परिस्थितियों को देखने के बाद यह निर्णय लिया गया कि दिल्ली के अंदर प्रदूषण को लेकर इमरजेंसी हालात जिस तरह से बन रहे हैं, इसको देखते हुए दिल्ली के अंदर पूरी तरह से पटाखों पर बैन लगा दिया गया है। अब दिल्ली के अंदर 7 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक ग्रीन पटाखों की भी बिक्री और उपयोग पर रोक लगा दी गई है।

सचिवालय में 9 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे पर्यावरण विभाग, डिविजनल कमिश्नर और दिल्ली पुलिस के अधिकारी बैठक करके सरकार के आदेश का शत प्रतिशत पालन कराने के लिए एसओपी तैयार करेंगे, ताकि दिल्ली के लोगों को इस बढ़ते प्रदूषण के खतरे से बचाया जा सके। दिल्ली के हाथ में जो है, प्रदूषण को जितना कम किया जा सकता है, उसे किया जाए।

ग्रीन दिल्ली एप पर आई शिकायतों में से 58 % का निस्तारण हो चुका है : राय

दिल्ली सरकार ने हाल ही में लॉंच किए गए ग्रीन दिल्ली एप पर आई शिकायतों में से 58 फीसदी का निस्तारण करने का दावा किया है। पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि दिल्ली के अंदर प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए हमने एंटी डस्ट, रेड लाइट, ऑन गाड़ी ऑफ अभियान के साथ-साथ ग्रीन दिल्ली एप लांच किया था।

पिछले दिनों ग्रीन एप पर अलग-अलग विभागों की लगभग 2300 शिकायतें आई हैं, इनमें से शुक्रवार तक 1346 शिकायतों (58 प्रतिशत) को दूर किया जा चुका है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा शिकायतें नार्थ एमसीडी के अंदर आ रही हैं।

15 सदस्यीय कमेटी गठित | दिल्ली सरकार ने पूसा बॉयो डी-कंपोजर इंपैक्ट असेसमेंट के लिए 15 सदस्यीय कमेटी बनाई है। इस कमेटी में 5 विधायक अधिकारियों और वैज्ञानिकों को शामिल किया गया है। जो कमेटी के साथ पराली पर बॉयो डी-कंपोजर छिड़काव के प्रभावों का आंकलन करेंगे।

