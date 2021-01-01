पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन स्टडी सक्सेस नहीं:एक्सपर्ट बोले- पढ़ने-सीखने की क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए कैंपस खुलना जरूरी, यही सबसे कारगर

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अनिरुद्ध शर्मा
शिक्षाविद मानते हैं कि दुनियाभर में फैले संक्रमण की वजह से लोगों के पास कोई विकल्प नहीं था, इसलिए ऑनलाइन तरीका अपनाना पड़ा। (फाइल फोटो)
शिक्षाविद मानते हैं कि दुनियाभर में फैले संक्रमण की वजह से लोगों के पास कोई विकल्प नहीं था, इसलिए ऑनलाइन तरीका अपनाना पड़ा। (फाइल फोटो)

कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान दुनियाभर के स्कूलों में शिक्षा सत्र ऑनलाइन रहा। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि ऑनलाइन माध्यम से पढ़ाई लंबे वक्त तक चली, तो बच्चों की शिक्षा ही नहीं, उनके संपूर्ण व्यक्तित्व और सेहत पर भी इसका निगेटिव असर पड़ सकता है।

शिक्षाविद मानते हैं कि दुनियाभर में फैले संक्रमण की वजह से लोगों के पास कोई विकल्प नहीं था, इसलिए ऑनलाइन तरीका अपनाना पड़ा। यह एक तरह का प्रयोग था। लेकिन, अब पढ़ने-सीखने की क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए कैंपस को खोलना चाहिए, क्योंकि क्लास रूम यानी ऑफलाइन शिक्षा ही असल प्रभावकारी और कारगर होती है।

समय के साथ समस्याएं हल होती गईं
इस बारे में आईआईटी दिल्ली के निदेशक प्रो. वी. रामगोपाल राव ने कहा कि ऑनलाइन शिक्षा की देश में कोई तैयारी नहीं थी। यहां तक कि हमारे पास बुनियादी ढांचा भी नहीं था और न ही प्रशिक्षित शिक्षक। छात्रों को ऑनलाइन कैसे बर्ताव करना है, यह भी पता नहीं था। लेकिन समय के साथ समस्याएं हल होती गईं और अब हम एक डिसेंट स्टेटस में आ गए हैं।

पढ़ाई का सर्वश्रेष्ठ तरीका भारतीय कैंपस सिस्टम
उन्होंने कहा कि एमआईटी, यूएसए में की गई स्टडी के मुताबिक पढ़ाई का सर्वश्रेष्ठ तरीका भारतीय कैंपस सिस्टम है। पुराने समय में छात्र गुरु के घर में ही उनके साथ रहकर पढ़ते-सीखते थे। आज आईआईटी में हो रही पढ़ाई गुरुकुल का ही स्केलअप मॉडल है। लर्निंग के तीन तरीके होते हैं- पहला इंस्ट्रक्टर से मिली लर्निंग, दूसरा पियर लर्निंग जो आप सहपाठियों से सीखते हैं, तीसरा सेल्फ लर्निंग जिसमें छात्र नेट पर सर्फिंग करते हैं, लाइब्रेरी जाते हैं, लैब जाते हैं।

मौजूदा पढ़ाई में इफेक्टिवनेस अधिकतम 50%
इंस्ट्रक्टर लर्निंग तो ऑनलाइन हो गई लेकिन पियर लर्निंग जीरो हो गई और तीसरे तरीके से लैब में एक्सपेरिमेंट के आधार पर सीखने का मौका भी खत्म हो गया है। इसलिए मौजूदा पढ़ाई में इफेक्टिवनेस अधिकतम 50% है। अगर हम ऑनलाइन के साथ इंस्ट्रक्शन को भी शामिल करके हाइब्रिड मॉडल बनाएंगे, तो वह पढ़ाई का ऑप्टिमम तरीका बन जाएगा।

क्लास रूम में अकेलापन और हताशा पैदा नहीं होती
स्टेनफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में शिक्षा विभाग के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर एरिक बेटिंगर कहते हैं कि पारंपरिक क्लास रूम की पद्धति अकेलापन, अलगाव और हताशा पैदा नहीं करती। इधर, हॉर्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी की शिक्षा विभाग की सीनियर लेक्चरर कैथरिन पार्कर बॉडेट का कहना है कि क्लासरूम में प्रोफेसरों द्वारा लिखी गई केस स्टडी पर होने वाले डिस्कशन मैच्योर होते हैं। इससे दुनियाभर से आए स्टूडेंट्स को ग्लोबल एक्सपोजर मिलता है।

