पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विस्फाेट:दिल्ली में इजरायल दूतावास के पास विस्फोट, काेई हताहत नहीं, कुछ वाहनाें काे नुकसान

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना स्थल से करीब ढाई किमी दूर राजपथ पर चल रहा था बीटिंग रिट्रीट

राजधानी दिल्ली में शुक्रवार को इजरायली दूतावास के पास विस्फोट हो गया। हालांकि इसमें काेई हताहत नहीं हुआ। लेकिन 4-5 वाहनाें के कांच टूट गए। विस्फाेट शाम 5:06 बजे हुआ। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस, अग्निशमन, फॉरेंसिक विभाग आदि की टीमें माैके पर पहुंच गईं।

दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा है कि यह कम तीव्रता का विस्फाेट था। लेकिन यह आतंकी हमला नहीं है। घटना की जांच की जा रही है। इलाके में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज काे भी खंगाला जा रहा है। इजरायल का दूतावास एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम राेड पर है। घटना स्थल से करीब ढाई किमी दूर राजपथ पर शुक्रवार को बीटिंग रिट्रीट कार्यक्रम चल रहा था। इससे इलाके में कड़ी सुरक्षा थी। इसके बावजूद घटना हुई।

उधर, इजरायल ने कहा है कि उसके दूतावास के सभी अधिकारी, कर्मचारी और अन्य स्टाफ सुरक्षित है। घटना काे लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह काे जानकारी दी है। वहीं गृह मंत्रालय ने हवाईअड्डाेें, मेट्राे स्टेशनों, सरकारी इमारताें और अन्य प्रतिष्ठानाें की सुरक्षा करने वाली सीआईएसएफ (केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल) काे अलर्ट किया है। वहीं, विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा, ‘घटना के पीछे जाे भी हाेगा, पकड़ा जाएगा।’

लो इंटेंसिटी वाला बम पेड़ और ग्रिल के बीच में रखा गया था
इजरायली दूतावास के नजदीक हुए बम धमाके ने सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को सकते में डाल दिया है। बेशक इस घटना में कोई जख्मी नहीं हुआ लेकिन दहशतगर्दों ने धमाका कर खुली चुनौती दी है। क्योंकि घटनास्थल से करीब दो किलोमीटर दायरे के अंदर ही विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह चल रहा था, जहां सभी राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री समेत सभी वीवीआईपी लोग मौजूद थे।

यह घटना बेहद अति सुरक्षित इलाके में हुई जिस कारण सुरक्षा के इंतजामों की पोल भी खुल गई। पुलिस की शुरुआती जांच में पता लगा है कम लो इंटेंसिटी वाला यह बम पेड़ और ग्रिल के बीच में रखा गया था। उसका फ्रंट सड़क की ओर था, जिस कारण दूसरी तरफ खड़ी गई गाडियों के शीशे भी टूट गए थे। इन गाडियों को छर्रे भी लगे हैं, हालांकि वे अंदर नहीं घुसे। कोई बैटरी या इलेक्ट्रिक डिवाइस पुलिस को नहीं मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser