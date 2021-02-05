पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही पर कारण बताओ नोटिस:निगम कर्मचारी समय पर नहीं आ रहे आफिस, ACMC के निरीक्षण में 74 कर्मचारी गैर हाजिर थे

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फरीदाबाद। नगर निगम की फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फरीदाबाद। नगर निगम की फाइल फोटो

बेलगाम हो चुके नगर निगम कर्मचारियों की लेटलतीफी लगातार जारी है। कमिश्नर के आदेश के बाद भी कर्मचारी समय पर आफिस नहीं आ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को एडिशनल निगम कमिश्नर (एसीएमसी) की आकस्मिक जांच में 74 कर्मचारी गैर हाजिर पाए गए। इन सभी कर्मचारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इसके पहले भी एसीएमसी की जांच में इतने ही कर्मचारी गैर हाजिर पाए गए थे। माना जा रहा है कि समय पर न आने वाले कर्मचारियों का वेतन काटा जा सकता है।

नगर निगम का कार्यभार संभाल रहे डीसी एवं निगम कमिश्नर यशपाल यादव ने ज्वाइन करने के बाद भी आदेश जारी कर सभी कर्मचारियों का समय पर आफिस आने का आदेश दिया था। यानी कर्मचारियों को हर हाल में सुबह नौ बजे ऑफिस पहुंचना है। लेकिन, बेलगाम निगम कर्मचारी अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहे। कई कर्मचारी ऐसे भी हैं जो दस बजे तक ऑफिस आते हैं।

निगम कमिश्नर के आदेश के चार दिन बाद एडिशनल निगम कमिश्नर इंद्रजीत कुलेरिया ने आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया था, जिसमें 70 से अधिक कर्मचारी गैर हाजिर मिले थे। शुक्रवार को भी उन्होंने सुबह 9.07 बजे जब आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया तो विभिन्न ब्रांचों के 74 कर्मचारी गैर हाजिर पाए गए। एसीएमसी ने गैर हाजिर मिले सभी कर्मचारियों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है।

