तथ्यहीन आरोप:फर्जी वीडियो वायरल करने पर आप नेताओं पर एफआईआर दर्ज

नई दिल्ली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • निगमों को बदनाम करने के लिए लगाए जा रहे तथ्यहीन आरोप
  • भारतीय जनता पार्टी दिल्ली प्रदेश लेगी न्यायिक मदद : कुलजीत चहल

दिल्ली के तीनों नगर निगमों की छवि खराब करने और फर्जी वीडियो वायरल का आरोप आम आदमी पार्टी और उनके नेताओं पर लगा हैं। जिसे लेकर दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा ने आप नेताओं पर मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री कुलजीत सिंह चहल प्रदेश ने आप नेता दुर्गेश पाठक द्वारा नगर निगम ऊपर लगाए गए झूठे आरोपों का खुलासा किया।

भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता में उन्हों ने वह वह वीडियो भी दिखाया जिसमें गलत तरीके से आप ने कैग, पुलिस और निजी चैनल का लोगों इस्तेमाल किया है। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष राजन तिवारी, अशोक गोयल देवराहा, मुख्य प्रवक्ता एवं विधायक अभय वर्मा, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता प्रवीण शंकर कपूर, ऋचा पांडे उपस्थित थीं।

चहल ने कहा कि जैसे ही कोई चुनाव नजदीक होता है, आम आदमी पार्टी और उनके नेता भ्रम और भय का प्रोपगेंडा फैलाने लगते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि आम आदमी पार्टी जो पहले से ही भ्रष्टाचार में डूबी हुई है उसके नेता दुर्गेश पाठक और विकास गोयल ने उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम पर 14000 करोड़ रुपए के हेरफेर का आरोप लगाया। उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम के संपत्ति कर की हेराफेरी का आरोप न केवल झूठा है बल्कि यह एक सुनियोजित साजिश है।

कुलदीत सिंह चहल ने कहा कि जो वीडियो हमारी पार्टी द्वारा निगम को बदनाम करने के लिए फैलाया जा रहा उसकी जांच आईटी की टीम से करवाने पर पता चला कि यह वीडियो किसी निजी चैनल का नहीं बल्कि व्हाट्स एप ग्रुप के जरिए चलाया गया है जिसमें कैग और पुलिस का जिक्र है। इसलिए दिल्ली भाजपा की लीगल टीम ने धारा 420, 468, 469, 471 और आईटी एक्ट 66C के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कराई गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आप नेता दुर्गेश पाठक और सौरभ भारद्वाज दोनों को ही निराधार आरोप लगाने की आदत हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि हमने आज प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है और कुछ दिन पहले हमारे पार्षद रविन्द्र कुमार ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और दुर्गेश पाठक को कानूनी नोटिस भेजा है और अब यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए न्यायिक सहारा लेंगे ताकि इसके बाद आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता आधारहीन आरोप से बाज आए।

