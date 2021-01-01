पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:सवा पांच लाख का इनामी गैंगस्टर अशोक प्रधान सहयोगी के साथ अरेस्ट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस की कार्रवाई - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस की कार्रवाई
  • दिल्ली और हरियाणा के सात आपराधिक केस में था वांछित

स्पेशल सेल ने दिल्ली और हरियाणा के मोस्ट वांटेड गैंगस्टर अशोक उर्फ प्रधान और उसके सहयोगी को अरेस्ट किया है। इनमें अशोक के ऊपर सवा पांच लाख रुपए और दूसरे आरोपी अरुण उर्फ बाबा पर एक लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित था। गैंगस्टर अशोक प्रधान साल 2014 में पैरोल जम्प करने के बाद से फरार चल रहा था। वह हत्या व लूट जैसे सात आपराधिक मामलों में वांछित था।

जबकि अरुण हत्या और हत्या की कोशिश के दो केस में वांछित था। पुलिस ने इनके पास से रोहतक से लूटी गई मारुति सियाज कार और दो भरी हुई पिस्टल बरामद की हैं। इनकी प्लानिंग नीरज बवाना और नवीन बाली को कोर्ट में पेशी के लिए आने पर मारने की थी।

स्पेशल सेल के मुताबिक गांव निलौठी के रहने वाले गैंगस्टर अशोक प्रधान पर हरियाणा पुलिस ने पांच हजार रुपए और दिल्ली पुलिस ने पच्चीस हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित क रखा था। इसकी जेल में बंद नीरज बवाना से दुश्मनी चल रही थी। इस कारण दस साल में दर्जन भर लोग मारे जा चुके थे। अशोक प्रधान के ऊपर दस आपराधिक केस दर्ज थे।

इन दोनों बदमाशों को एक सूचना के आधार पर 31 जनवरी को मिलेनियम पार्क की ओर जाते समय पकड़ा। अशोक प्रधान ने पूछताछ में बताया साल 2018ं उसने अपने गैंग के सदस्यों के संग मिलकर झांसी के एक बिजनेसमैन पर हमला किया था।

कांट्रेक्ट किलिंग के नाम पर हुई इस डील में बिजनेसमैन की तो जान बच गई लेकिन उसका ड्राइवर मारा गया। पिछले साल 2020 में उन्होंने बहादुरगढ के काउंसलर रवि खत्री से पचास लाख की रंगदारी मांगी थी। इन दोनों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस गैंग में शामिल अन्य सदस्यों की तलाश में लगी है।

