धोखाधड़ी:प्रॉपर्टी बेचने के नाम पर आठ करोड़ से ज्यादा का फ्रॉड, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

पंचशील पार्क में भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) के संरक्षित क्षेत्र में प्रॉपर्टी का सौदा कर आठ करोड़ से ज्यादा की ठगी में युवक गिरफ्तार हुआ है। आरोपी की पहचान वरुण कृष्ण विज (49) के तौर पर हुई। इसने पुणे की सिंबोसिस यूनिवर्सिटी से एमबीए कर रखी है। वह कई नामी कंपनियों के लिए कंसलटेंसी का काम कर चुका है। इसे पूछताछ के लिए एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

आर्थिक अपराध शाखा के एक अधिकारी ने बताया अजय चौधरी ने मामले में शिकायत की थी। जिसमें बताया गया उन्हें पंचशील पार्क में साल 2011 एक प्रॉपर्टी खरीदनी ‌थी। इस सिलसिले में उनकी मुलाकात वरुण कृष्ण से हुई। इसने ई-4 में अपनी प्रॉपर्टी बेचने की इच्छा जताई थी। प्रॉपर्टी एएसआई के संरक्षित क्षेत्र के भीतर आती है। जहां कोई निर्माण कार्य नहीं किया जा सकता है। वरुण ने अजय को एएसआई का एक पत्र दिखाया, जिसमें इस प्रॉपर्टी को संरक्षित क्षेत्र से बाहर बताया गया।

साल 2012 में सौदा 21.21 करोड़ में तय हुआ। डील को लेकर दो बार में 7.21 और 1.10 करोड़ रुपये की पेमेंट की गई। इस पेमेंट के बाद भी प्रॉपर्टी के कागजात ट्रांसफर करने में आरोपी ने कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई। अजय ने प्रॉपर्टी की पड़ताल की तो पता चला प्रॉपर्टी एएसआई के संरक्षित क्षेत्र में ही आती है, वहां कोई निर्माण नहीं हो सकता।है। एएसआई का पत्र भी फर्जी पाया गया।

