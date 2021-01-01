पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक्टर रैली हिंसा:एफएसएल और क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने गाजीपुर पहुंचकर की जांच

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
  • दिल्ली पुलिस की मीडिया और लोगों से अपील, मांगी उपद्रवियों की जानकारी

ट्रैक्टर रैली के नाम पर दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने जांच तेज कर दी है। शुक्रवार को क्राइम ब्रांच और एसएफएल की टीम ने गाजीपुर बार्डर एनएच 9 पर पहुंच जांच की और वहां से साक्ष्य एकत्रित किए। फोरेन्सिक टीम द्वारा मौके से एकत्रित किए गए साक्ष्यों को जांच के लिए लैब भेजा जाएगा।

यहां पहुंचे एफएसएल के डॉक्टरों का कहना था उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता साक्ष्य एकत्रित करने की है, जिन्हें क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंपा जाएगा। बाद में उन नमूनों को पुलिस विधि प्रयोगशाला में भेजेगी। क्योंकि यह मामला बेहद इसलिए उसकी रिपोर्ट जल्द आने की पूरी उम्मीद है।

वहीं, दूसरी तरफ किसान नेताओं को नोटिस भेजने के बाद पुलिस ने अब मीडियाकर्मी व लोगों से अपील की है कि वे इस घटना से जुड़े वीडियाे, फुटेज व अन्य कोई भी जानकारी हो तो उसे उपलब्ध कराए। इसके लिए पुराना पुलिस मुख्यालय आईटीओ के दूसरी मंजिल संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय पर कमरा नंबर 215 में कार्य दिवस पर आकर दे सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा एक मोबाइल नंबर या फिर मेल आईडी पर भी जानकारी दी सकती है। पुलिस की ओर से दावा किया गया है इस तरह की कोई भी जानकारी देने पर उसकी पहचान को गुप्त रखा जाएगा। गौरतलब है 26 जनवरी को हजारों की संख्या में उपद्रवियों ने दिल्ली के अलग अलग इलाकों में जमकर उत्पात मचाया था।

लाल किले में धार्मिक झंडा तक फहरा दिया गया था। उस दिन हुए बवाल में 394 पुलिसकर्मी जख्मी हो गए थे तो वहीं पुलिस ने अलग अलग जिले में कुल 33 मुकदमे दर्ज किए हैं।

