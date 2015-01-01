पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहन चुराने वाले गैंग का खुलासा:सौ से ज्यादा लग्जरी कारें चोरी कर चुका गैंग का पर्दाफाश

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
सौ से ज्यादा लग्जरी कारें चोरी कर चुके एक गैंग का पर्दाफाश हुआ है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनमें एक आरोपी अमीर घराने से ताल्लुक रखता है। वह इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और कम्यूनिकेशन में इंजीनियरिंग भी कर रहा है। उसे प्रर्याप्त जेब खर्च नहीं मिलता था, जिस कारण वह वाहन चुराने वाले गैंग से मिल गया।

पुलिस ने इनके पास से चोरी की दस कारें बरामद की हैं। इनमें फॉरच्यूनर, ब्रीजा, स्कोडा जैसे मॉडल शामिल हैं। आरोपियों की पहचान अजय उर्फ अज्जू, बलवंत उर्फ अमित और गुल मोहम्मद के तौर पर हुई। ईस्ट डिस्ट्रिक पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया 31 अक्टूबर को एक सूचना पर पुलिस ने पेपर मार्किट बस स्टॉप के नजदीक गाजीपुर में ट्रैप लगाया।

यहां से पुलिस ने अजय को पकड़ा। बलवंत सिंह जयपुर राजस्थान का रहने वाला है। गैंग के सदस्य लग्जरी गाड़ियां चुराकर उन्हें शाहिद और रईस के हवाले कर देते। फिर गाडियों के नंबर से छेड़छाड़ कर उन्हें जयपुर, राजस्थान, गुजरात और अहमदाबाद के खरीददारों को दे देते।

पुलिस ने इस गैंग के पकड़े जाने पर फिलहाल वाहन चोरी के दस मामले सुलझा लेने का दावा किया है। अजय के ऊपर छह आपराधिक मुकदमे दर्ज हैं, रातों रात अमीर बनने की चाहत में वह गलत राह पर चलकर वाहन चोरी के धंधे में उतर आया।

