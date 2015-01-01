पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता प्रदूषण का कहर:गैस चैंबर बनती दिल्ली.. राजधानी के कई इलाकों में एक्यूआई 400 के पार

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • बवाना 430
  • आनंद विहार 422
  • द्वारका 421
  • आरके पुरम 407

पंजाब और हरियाणा समेत उत्तर प्रदेश के भी कुछ इलाकों में जलाई जा रही पराली की धुंआ के प्रभाव के कारण राजधानी दिल्ली गैस की चैंबर में तब्दील होती जा रही है। इसके अलावा तेजी से बढ़ती ठंड और हवा के स्थिर होने के कई कारण मिलकर दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वायु प्रदूषण की स्थिति खराब दी है। लगातार दिल्ली की हवा जहरीली होती जा रही है।

इसका असर आज सुबह मॉर्निंग वाक करने वालाें पर दिखा, जहरीली हवा के चलते शुक्रवार सुबह मॉर्निंग वॉक कर रहे लोग परेशान नजर आए। कई लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ के साथ आंखों में जलन की शिकायत की। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड अनुसार शुक्रवार सुबह दिल्ली में हालात बेहद खराब रही।

विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि आने वाले दिनों में पंजाब और हरियाणा में पराली जलाने का काम अभी और भी तेजी से जोर पकड़ेगा जिससे दीपावली से पहले ही हालत बदतर हो सकते हैं। सफर के मुताबिक पराली के धुएं ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोगों का दम घोंटना शुरू कर दिया है।

जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक सभी को मास्क पहनना आंदोलन बनाना होगा: केजरीवाल

नई दिल्ली मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली के लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि जब तक कोरोना की दवाई नहीं आ जाती, तब तक हम सभी को मास्क पहनने को एक आंदोलन बनाना होगा। दिल्ली में कोरोना की यह तीसरी लहर है। जिस तरह हम सब ने मिलकर अब तक कोरोना की दो लहर का सामना किया है, उसी तरह तीसरी लहर भी जल्द ही खत्म हो जाएगी।

दिल्ली के लोगों को जानकारी देते हुए सीएम ने कहा कि सबसे पहले मार्च के महीने में कोरोना शुरू हुआ था। यह कोरोना हमारे देश में नहीं था, बल्कि यह बाहर से आया था। दिल्ली के अंदर कोरोना की परिस्थितियां हमेशा से काफी कठिन रही हैं। दिल्ली देश की राजधानी भी है। यहां केवल बाहर से ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरे देशभर से लोग आते है।

पहले जून के महीने में, 23 जून को सबसे ज्यादा मामले आए थे। हम सब दिल्ली के लोगों ने मिलकर कोरोना का मुकाबला किया और उसे कम किया। उसके बाद अगस्त में थोड़े-थोड़े मामले बढ़ने लगे और 17 सितंबर को ज्यादा केस आए।

वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

