दिल्ली में स्मोग:गोपाल राय ने कहा -प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 23 एंटी स्मोग गन लगाए

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
पूर्वी दिल्ली के कृष्णा नगर मार्केट में सांसद फंड से लगाया गया एयर प्यूरीफायर
  • अभी राजधानी की सड़कों पर पानी का छिड़काव कर रहे पीडब्ल्यूडी के 150 टैंकर

दिल्ली सरकार ने राजधानी में बढ़ती प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए धूल कणों पर ध्यान दे रही है। दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि धूल के प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 23 एंटी स्मोग गन लगाए हैं जो कि मुख्य चौराहे और निर्माण साइट पर लगाए गए हैं।

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए सड़कों के किनारे खासकर धूल के प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है। कि पूरी दिल्ली में पेड़ों पर और जगह-जगह सड़क के किनारे और साइट पर पानी का छिड़काव करें। पानी के टैंकर पानी का छिड़काव करना शुरू कर दिए हैं। हमें भरोसा है कि इस अभियान की मदद से कम से कम सड़क पर जो धूल है और उसके चलते होने वाले प्रदूषण में कमी आएगी और दिल्ली के लोगों को साफ व स्वच्छ हवा मिल सकेगी। पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने बताया कि पानी के छिड़काव के लिए 150 टैंकर लगाए गए हैं।

साथ ही पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को टैंकरों की संख्या को और बढ़ाने का भी निर्देश दिया है, ताकि दिल्ली के मुख्य सड़कों को कवर किया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर जरूरत होगी तो और भी चौराहे पर एंटी स्मोग गन लगाए जायेगें।

दिल्ली के सभी बाजारों में सांसद फंड लगाई जाएगी एयर प्यूरीफायर : गंभीर

दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए पूर्वी दिल्ली के सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने क्षेत्र के सभी प्रमुख बाजारों में सांसद फंड से एयर प्यूरीफायर लगाने की बात कही है। सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने लाजपत नगर, गांधी नगर के बाद रविवार को कृष्णा नगर में कमर्शियल एयर प्यूरीफायर का उद्घाटन किया। गंभीर ने कहा कि यह एयर प्यूरीफायर 12 फीट लम्बा है और 1000 वर्ग मीटर के क्षेत्र को कवर करता हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह प्यूरीफायर पूरी तरह से स्वचालित हैं यह मशीनें हर दिन 2 लाख एम-3 स्वच्छ हवा बाहर छोड़ती है। सांसद गंभीर ने कहा कि स्थानीय लोगो के पॉजिटिव रिस्पांस मिलने के बाद और व्यवसायियों की मांग को ध्यान में रखते हुए अन्य बाजारों में भी एयर प्यूरीफायर लगाया जाएगा।

गंभीर ने कहा कि कृष्णा नगर मार्केट में दिन भर जबरदस्त गतिविधियां होती है और यहां रोजाना लाखों लोगों का आना-जाना होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि नए स्मोग टावर और ज्यादा टेक्नोलॉजिकल एडवांस्ड हैं और इनमें हाई मास्ट लाइटें भी लगी हुई हैं।

