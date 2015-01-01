पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:गोयल ने कहा -केवल जनता पर जुर्माना और प्रतिबंध नहीं, काम करके दिखाएं केजरीवाल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • विजय गोयल व प्रवेश वर्मा राजीव चैक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर फ्री मास्क बांटेंगे

पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री विजय गोयल व सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा कोरोना व केजरीवाल से बचने के लिए मंगलवार को 11 बजे राजीव चैक मेट्रो स्टेशन गेट नंबर 6 पर से फ्री मास्क का वितरण की शुरूआत करेंगे। गोयल ने कहा कहा है कि ‘क’ से कोरोना और ‘क’ से केजरीवाल। दोनों ही जनता को मार रहे हैं। मास्क न पहनने पर 500 रुपए से 2000 रुपए का जुर्माना करना बहुत ज्यादती है।

गोयल व प्रवेश ने कहा कि अगर केजरीवाल सरकार को मास्क न पहनने पर 2000 रुपए का जुर्माना करना ही है तो जुर्माने की रकम के बदले केजरीवाल सरकार दो हजार रुपए के मास्क उस व्यक्ति को दे। इससे जुर्माना का जुर्माना और मास्क वितरण दोनों हो जाएंगे, क्योंकि सरकार का काम जुर्माने से पैसा इकट्ठा करना नहीं है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तक दिल्ली में 5,29,863 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। दिल्ली में प्रतिदिन एक लाख टेस्ट होने चाहिए, केवल 50 हजार ही हो रहे हैं। अस्पतालों में आईसीयू बेड और वेंटिलेटर की कमी हैै। आईसीयू बेड के लिए दिल्ली सरकार कुछ न करके केवल केन्द्र को कोस रही है।

अभी तक 578 आईसीयू बेड जो है, उनमें 300 बेड प्रधानमंत्री केयर फंड के शामिल है। दिल्ली सरकार ने एक भी आईसीयू बेड नहीं जोड़ा। केवल बयानबाजी हो रही है। केजरीवाल सरकार कन्फ्यूजन से बाहर नहीं आ पा रही। कभी बाजारों को खोलने की बात करते हैं और कभी बंद करने की बात कर रहे हैं, कभी कहते हैं, लॉकडाउन होगा, कभी कहते हैं लॉकडाउन नहीं होगा।

जनता पर पाबंदियां लगाने के अलावा सरकार कोरोना से लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए कुछ भी तो नहीं कर रही। जनता अस्पतालों में बेड ढूंढने में परेशान हो रही है। कोई एक हेल्पलाइन उसकी मदद नहीं कर रही, फोन ही कोई नहीं उठाता।

उम्मीद है कोर्ट से फटकार के बाद सीएम जनहित में काम करेंगे : आदेश

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली सरकार को एक बार फिर से कोरोना वायरस से निपटने में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के कुप्रबंधन के लिए फटकार लगाई है। कोर्ट ने कोरोना वायरस के रोकथाम के लिए दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से उठाए गए कदमों की जानकारी मांगी है।

दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने सोमवार को प्रदेश कार्यालय में पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार इतनी अड़ियल हो चुकी है कि उनके लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्देश भी मायने नहीं रखता है।

इसलिए कोर्ट द्वारा कोरोना हो या प्रदूषण से निपटने में नाकामी के कारण पांच बार फटकार लगने पर भी दिल्ली सरकार की कार्यप्रणाली में कोई सुधार नहीं आया।

आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार के नेतृत्व में माननीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने भी दिल्ली की स्वास्थ सुविधा को मजबूत बनाने के लिए हस्तक्षेप किया। लेकिन दिल्ली सरकार कोरोना से निपटने की दिशा में कोई भी ठोस कार्य नहीं कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें