अमन बैंसला सुसाईड केस:एक महीने में भी नहीं पकड़े गए आरोपी, गुर्जर समाज ने 4 घंटे बंद किया डीएनडी

नई दिल्ली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • तीन हरियाणवी सिंगर पर खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने का आरोप
  • पुलिस की एक हफ्ते में कार्रवाई के भरोस के बाद खाली किया मार्ग

शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में सुसाइड करने वाले अमन बैंसला (22) को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए गुरुवार को भारी संख्या में गुर्जर समाज के लोग सड़क पर उतर आए। दिल्ली नोएडा को जोड़ने वाले डीएनडी मार्ग पर लोगों ने प्रदर्शन कर अपनी मांग रखी। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे से लेकर शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक चले विरोध प्रदर्शन की वजह से यातायात पूरी तरह से प्रभावित हुआ, जिस वजह से ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने रुट डाइवर्ट कर दिया था।

इस प्रदर्शन की वजह से रिंग रोड समेत अन्य मार्ग पर न केवल लम्बा जाम लगा, बल्कि लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना भी करना पड़ा। लोगों के धरने को देख पुलिस के आला अधिकारी और सीआरपीएफ के जवानों ने मौके पर मोर्चा संभाला, जिन्होंने प्रदर्शनकारियों से बात कर उन्हें वहां से हटाने की पहल की।

इधर, हजारों की संख्या में गुर्जर समाज के लोग जुटे थे, जिनसे बात करने के लिए भाजपा नेता और बदरपुर क्षेत्र से विधायक रामवीर सिंह विधूड़ी भी पहुंचे। उन्होंने प्रदर्शनकारियों से बात कर उन्हें समझाया और भरोसा दिया कि इस मामले में उन्हें जरूर न्याय मिलेगा। पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा सात दिन मामले में कार्रवाई कर अमन के परिवार को इंसाफ दिलाने के भरोसे के बाद ही शाम को लोग वहां से हटे।

जिसके बाद डीएनडी मार्ग को दोनों तरफ से खोल दिया गया। इससे पहले प्रदर्शन के कारण लोगों की जुटी भीड़ को देख दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने दोपहर को यातायात को पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया था। बकायदा, सोशल मीडिया मीडिया पर लोगों के समक्ष ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने यह जानकारी साझा की कि जो वाहन चालक नोएडा से दिल्ली और दिल्ली से नोएडा जाना चाहते हैं, वे अक्षरधाम होकर जाएं।

अमन के पिता राम निवास बैंसला ने कहा उनके बेटे ने 29 सितंबर को सुसाइड किया था, इस मामले में खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने का केस चार अक्टूबर को दर्ज हुआ। बेटे की मौत के लिए हरियाणा का सिंगर सुमित गोस्वामी, नेहा जिंदल और विपिन खत्री जिम्मेदार हैं, लेकिन पुलिस ने उन्हें अभी तक इस केस में अरेस्ट नहीं किया है।

उन्होंने कहा इस मामले की जांच क्राइम ब्रांच के पास है। हैरानी इस बात की है कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई अभी तक नहीं हुई। उन्होंने बताया तबीयत खराब होने की वजह से वह तो इस प्रदर्शन में शामिल नहीं हुए लेकिन परिवार और प्रदर्शनकारियों को क्राइम ब्रांच अफसर की ओर से हफ्ते दस दिन का उचित कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा दिया गया है।

