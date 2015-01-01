पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए व्यवस्था:गुलेरिया ने कहा -कोरोना जांच के लिए लैबों को किया जाएगा 24 घंटे संचालित

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हिंदूराव में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 20 आईसीयू बेड्स की व्यवस्था की

दिल्ली में कोरोना की रोकथाम व अधिक से अधिक संक्रमित लोगों की पहचान के लिए आरटीपीसीआर जांच बढ़ाने की जरूरत महसूस की जा रही है। तमाम प्रयासों के बावजूद अभी तक हर रोज 16 से 18 हजार तक सैंपल की आरटीपीसीआर जांच हो पा रही है। हालांकि इस जांच के लिए अधिकृत सभी लैब की पूरी क्षमता का अभी इस्तेमाल नहीं हो पा रहा है।

इस बारे में अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान (एम्स) के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया ने कहा कि उपलब्ध जांच लैब को 24 घंटे संचालित कर आरटीपीसीआर जांच बढ़ाई जा सकती है। गुलेरिया ने मंगलवार को कहा कि कई लैब 8 घंटे चल रही हैं। महामारी के इस दौर में सभी लैब को 24 घंटे संचालित किया जा सकता है। इसके लिए बुनियादी सुविधाएं बढ़ानी होगी।

अतिरिक्त लैब तकनीशियन नियुक्त करने होंगे। ताकि अधिक से अधिक समय तक या 24 घंटे लैब संचालित हो सकें। इसके अलावा कई वेटनरी व कृषि लैब हैं, जहां आरटीपीसीआर की जांच की मशीनें हैं। उदाहरण के लिए दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में भी ऐसी लैब है, जहां जांच हो सकती है।

अभी उन लैब में पौधों व जानवरों से संबंधित वायरस पर काम होता है। लेकिन कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षित कर वहां भी आरटीपीसीआर जांच कराई जा सकती है। वहीं दिल्ली में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों को देखते हुए उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम ने हिंदूराव अस्पताल में 20 आईसीयू बेड की व्यवस्था की गई है। आईसीयू में गंभीर मरीजों को रखा जाएगा।

जांच बढ़ाकर एक लाख करने की योजना
मौजूदा समय में दिल्ली में आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए 82 अधिकृत लैब हैं। दिल्ली में प्रतिदिन औसतन 60 हजार सैंपल की जांच होती है। जिसमें 16 से 18 हजार आरटीपीसीआर जांच शामिल होती है। अब जब जांच बढ़ाकर एक लाख करने की योजना है तो आरटीपीसीआर जांच भी दोगुना करने के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने निर्देश दिया है।

अभी स्थिति यह है कि कई निजी व सरकारी लैब दो से तीन दिन में रिपोर्ट दे रही हैं। इसलिए लैब तकनीशियन कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़ाने की जरूरत महसूस की जा रही है।

अपनी नाकामी छुपाने के लिए दोबारा से लॉकडाउन की बात कर रहे है केजरीवाल : आदेश

दिल्ली में तेजी से बढ़ रही कोरोना संक्रमण का कारण भाजपा ने दिल्ली सरकार के संवेदन हीनता और अज्ञानता और निकम्मापन को बताया है। मंगलवार को प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने पत्रकार वार्ता कर दिल्ली में कोरोना बढ़ने का कारण दिल्ली में शराब के ठेके खोलने, बिना अनुमति साप्ताहिक बाजार खोलने, डीटीसी बसों में क्षमता के साथ सवारी को बिठाने की अनुमति, ग्रामीण सेवाओं व ई रिक्शा में क्षमता के साथ सवारी बिठाने के आदेश को लेकर कड़ा हमला बोला।

गुप्ता ने केजरीवाल सरकार के द्वारा दिल्ली के कुछ बाजारों में लॉकडाउन लगाने को लेकर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा है कि दिल्ली सरकार ने कोरोना को लेकर दिए गए एक भी प्रस्ताव को नहीं माना है। कोरोना को लेकर भाजपा के मांग पर आज तक सर्वदलीय बैठक नहीं बुलाई।

कुछ बाजारों को बंद कर देने से नहीं मिलेगी कोरोना को रोकने में मदद - बिधूड़ी

कोराेना के बढ़ते मामलों को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार के द्वारा कुछ बाजारों को बंद कर देने को लेकर भाजपा ने कहा है कि इससे कोरोना को रोकने में कोई मदद मिलेगी। दिल्ली विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामवीर सिंह बिधूड़ी ने कोरोना को काबू करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा दिल्ली के कुछ बाजारों को बंद करने संबंधी प्रस्ताव को लेकर कहा है कि इससे दिल्ली में कोरोना महामारी को रोकने में कोई खास मदद नहीं मिलेगी।

बिधूड़ी ने कहा कि केजरीवाल सरकार को चाहिए कि वह बाजारों के प्रवेश द्वारों पर उन कर्मचारियों को तैनात करे। जो बाजार में आने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की थर्मल स्कैनर से टैम्परेचर की जांच करे, उन्हें सेनेटाइजर उपलब्ध कराएं। जिनके पास मास्क न होए उन्हें मास्क दें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का कड़ाई से पालन कराते हुए ही उनको बाजार में प्रवेश की अनुमति दें।

