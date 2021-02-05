पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल साइट पर धोखाधड़ी:USA की लड़की बनकर की ऑनलाइन दोस्ती, भारत आने की बात कहकर ठगे 55 हजार

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
पलवल कैंप थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पलवल कैंप थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया है।
  • मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से पल्लवी नाम की युवती ने युवक को फोनकर एकाउंट में मंगवाए थे पैसे

साइबर क्राइम के जरिए ठगी के मामले में बढ़ते ही जा रहे है। एक युवती ने सोशल साइट पर अपने को यूएसए की लड़की बताकर पलवल के युवक से दोस्त कर ली। उसने भारत आने की बात कहकर 55 हजार रुपए ठग लिए। पीड़ित की शिकायत पर कैंप थाना पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। हैरानी की बात ये है कि महिला ठग ने पीड़िता को दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट के बजाय मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर आने की बात कहकर अपने अकाउंट में पैसे डलवाए थे, फिर भी पीड़ित समझ नहीं पाया।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि धौलागढ़ निवासी ओम शिव शर्मा ने शिकायत में कहा है कि एक सप्ताह से उसकी सोशल साइट पर यूएसए की रहने वाली सहीना दोस्त बनी थी। उससे चेट के जरिए बातचीत होने लगी। उसने एक सप्ताह के लिए इंडिया आने की बात कही। उसने कहा कि वह इंडिया में किसी को जानती नहीं। इसलिए वहां आकर आपको इंडिया के सिम लेकर फोन करूंगी। शर्मा ने इसके लिए हामी भर दी। 27 जनवरी को दिल्ली की बजाए मुंबई एटरपोर्ट से एक पल्लवी नाम की लड़की का फोन आया और कहा कि सहीना तुम्हारी दोस्त मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर आई है, जिसके पास एक भारी सामान है। जिस पर 55500 रुपए टैक्स बनता है।

पल्लवी ने कहा कि आपको 55 हजार 500 रुपए जमा कराने होंगे, जो आपको दो दिन में वापस मिल जाएंगे। पीड़ित ने उसके द्वारा बताए गए बैंक खाते में 55 हजार 500 रुपए जमा करा दिए। उसके बाद दोबारा फोन आया कि सहीना के दो सर्टिफिकेट बनेंगे उसके लिए एक लाख 67 हजार रुपए चार्ज लगेगा ये भी रिफंडेबल होगा। पल्लवी की बात सुनकर ओम शिव ने मना कर दिया और अपने दिए 55 हजार 500 रुपए वापस मांगने लगा। इस पर युवती ने फोन काट दिया और नंबर बंद कर दिया। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

