पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Health Minister Satendra Jain Said BJP ruled MCD Is Doing Politics On The Issue Of Doctors' Salary

दिल्ली में AAP Vs BJP:स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन बोले- डॉक्टर्स के वेतन के मुद्दे पर भाजपा शासित MCD कर रही है राजनीति

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने बताया कि दिल्ली के एमसीडी पर दिल्ली सरकार का हज़ारों करोड़ बकाया है, जो एमसीडी को चुकता करना है l दिल्ली एमसीडी केंद्र सरकार से पैसे नहीं मांगती है, जबकि केंद्र और एमसीडी दोनों में भाजपा की ही सरकार है l

दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने कहा कि डॉक्टरों के वेतन के मुद्दे पर एमसीडी की सत्ता में बैठी भाजपा सिर्फ राजनीति कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा- "मैंने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आदेशानुसार वेतन मुद्दे पर बातचीत के लिए दिल्ली एमसीडी के तीनों मेयर को दोपहर 2 बजे मिलने का समय दिया था, लेकिन पूरा दिन गुज़र जाने के बाद भी कोई मिलने नहीं आया। एमसीडी अगर डॉक्टर के मुद्दे को लेकर गंभीर होती, तो वो बैठकर बात करती, लेकिन इनका मकसद सिर्फ राजनीति करने का है और इस बात की कोई परवाह नहीं है कि डॉक्टर्स को उनका वेतन मिल रहा है या नहीं।"

बता दें कि पिछले कुछ सप्ताह से दिल्ली एमसीडी के अधीन अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर्स और अन्य कर्मचारी अपने वेतन मिलने में हो रही देरी को ले कर धरने पर बैठे हैं। वहीं, आज एमसीडी के मेयर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल के आवास के सामने धरने पर बैठ गए और दिल्ली सरकार से पैसे कि मांग करने लगे। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार सारे म्युनिसिपल कारपोरेशन को उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में रहने वाले प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से पैसा देती है, लेकिन वो दिल्ली के म्युनिसिपल कारपोरेशन को कोई पैसा नहीं दे रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस MLA के भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, फोन पर कहा था- धर्म बदल ले, शादी कर लेंगे - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें