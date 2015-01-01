पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एम्स की नर्सिंग कर्मियों की हड़ताल:हाई काेर्ट ने हड़ताल पर राेक लगाई, एम्स प्रशासन से चर्चा के बाद हड़ताल खत्म

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • अपनी कई मांगों को लेकर हड़ताल पर बैठे हजारों नर्स कर्मचारी पूरे दिन एम्स के जवाहर लाल ऑडिटोरियम के सामने डटे रहे
  • एम्स ने कहा-इस तरह की गतिविधियां आमजन के लिए ठीक नहीं हैं

एम्स दिल्ली की नर्स यूनियन ने अपनी हड़ताल वापस ले ली है। इससे पहले दिल्ली हाई काेर्ट ने उनकी हड़ताल पर राेक लगा दी थी। जस्टिस नवीन चावला की बेंच ने एम्स प्रशासन की याचिका पर नर्साें से जवाब भी मांगा है। काेर्ट काे एम्स प्रशासन ने बताया था कि यूनियन की मांगाें पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

एम्स प्रशासन ने हड़ताल काे अवैध ठहराते हुए कहा था कि यह पूर्व में अदालत द्वारा इस तरह की गतिविधि काे प्रतिबंधित करने के आदेश के भी खिलाफ है। हाई काेर्ट के आदेश और उसके बाद एम्स प्रशासन से चर्चा के बाद नर्स यूनियन ने हड़ताल वापस ले ली।

एम्स नर्स संघ अपनी मांगों को लेकर सोमवार से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चला गया था जिससे इस प्रतिष्ठित अस्पताल में रोगी देखभाल सेवाएं अस्त-व्यस्त हाे गईं। नर्स यूनियन छठे केंद्रीय वेतन आयोग की सिफारिशें लागू करने और अनुबंध पर भर्ती खत्म करने की मांग कर रही है।

नर्स यूनियन छठे केंद्रीय वेतन आयोग की सिफारिशें लागू करने और अनुबंध पर भर्ती खत्म करने की मांग कर रही थी

अपनी मांगों को लेकर अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) की नर्सिंग कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल दूसरे दिन जारी रही। देर रात हड़ताल खत्म हो गई। नर्स कर्मचारी मंगलवार सुबह से ही छात्रावास और ऑडिटोरियम के बीच बैठकर नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। वहां बड़ी संख्या में सुरक्षाकर्मियों और पुलिस को तैनात किया गया था।

नर्स कर्मचारी नारेबाजी करते हुए ऑडिटोरियम के सामने और प्रशासनिक खंड के सामने बने खाली जगह की ओर बढ़ने लगे। इस पर सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान सुरक्षाकर्मियों से उनकी हल्की नोंक झोंक हुई। इस बीच महिला नर्स कर्मी गिर पड़ी और उनके पैर में चोट लग गई। उन्हें इलाज के बाद घर भेज दिया गया।

अपनी कई मांगों को लेकर हड़ताल पर बैठे हजारों नर्स कर्मचारी पूरे दिन एम्स के जवाहर लाल ऑडिटोरियम के सामने डटे रहे। नर्स कर्मचारियों की ओर से लगातार नारेबाजी होती रही। एम्स की नर्सिंग यूनियन के अध्यक्ष हरीश काजला ने बताया कि जब तक उन्हें उनका हक नहीं मिल जाता तब तक हड़ताल जारी रहेगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी देशवासियों को बताना चाहते हैं कि हमने कोरोना काल में योद्धाओं की तरह काम किया है, लेकिन वे जब अब अपने हक के लिए लड़ रहे हैं तो प्रशासन उनकी आवाज को दबाना चाहता है।

