  Hindi News
  Local
  Delhi ncr
  Hunger Strike Of Students; ABVP Protest Against Delhi Government's Anti student Policies Continues For Second Day

दिल्ली सरकार का विरोध:छात्रों की भूख हड़ताल; अभाविप का दिल्ली सरकार की छात्र विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन दूसरे दिन जारी

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
पूर्व सांसद विजय गोयल ने भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे छात्रों से की मुलाकात।
  • पूर्व सांसद विजय गोयल ने भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे छात्रों से की मुलाकात

जीबी पंत इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में नए सत्र के लिए एडमिशन बंद किए जाने और दिल्ली सरकार के अन्तर्गत विभिन्न राज्य विश्वविद्यालयों में कोरोना काल के बावजूद फीस वृद्धि के विरोध में अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के नेतृत्व में चल रहे आंदोलन में मंगलवार को छात्रों ने केजरीवाल सरकार के खिलाफ भूख हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

अभाविप के नेतृत्व में छात्र सोमवार से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर अनिश्चितकालीन प्रदर्शन शुरू करने वाले थे लेकिन पुलिस ने उन्हें विकास भवन के पास बैरिकेडिंग लगा कर वहीं रोक दिया था। सोमवार को दिल्ली सरकार को 24 घंटे में समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए फैसला लेने के अल्टीमेटम में कुछ भी कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर मंगलवार दोपहर से जीबी पंत इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के 5 छात्रों ने भूख हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

छात्र जमीनी प्रदर्शन के साथ सोशल मीडिया आदि माध्यमों से भी दिल्ली सरकार तक अपनी आवाज पहुंचाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। वहीं छात्रों के समर्थन में केजरीवाल सरकार के खिलाफ पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद विजय गोयल और भाजपा प्रवक्ता हरीश खुराना भी धरने पर बैठे। छात्रों के समर्थन में आए महापौर | अपनी मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे जीबी पंत अभियांत्रिकी महाविद्यालय के छात्रों को नार्थ दिल्ली के महापौर

जय प्रकाश ने समर्थन दिया। महापौर ने बताया कि दिल्ली सरकार ने गुरु गोविंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ यूनिवर्सिटी के अंतर्गत जीबी पंत अभियांत्रिकी महाविद्यालय को बंद करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया है, जिसके विरोध में छात्र प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।

एक तरफ जहां छात्रों के भविष्य के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा विद्यालय, कॉलेज और विश्वविद्यालय खोलने की आवश्यकता है, वही दूसरी ओर दिल्ली सरकार कॉलेज को बंद करने के आदेश जारी कर रही है। अभाविप दिल्ली के प्रदेश मंत्री सिद्धार्थ यादव ने कहा कि छात्रों को सरकार सस्ती शिक्षा उपलब्ध कराने से पीछे हट रही है,यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

