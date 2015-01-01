पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:संक्रमण बेकाबू, ऐसा ही रहा तो दिसंबर में बदतर स्थिति के लिए तैयार रहिए...

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राज्यों से पूछा- ‘क्या प्रयास कर रहे, ये बताइए’, फिर चेताया...

‘कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति गंभीर हो रही है। विशेष तौर पर दिल्ली और गुजरात में हालात बेकाबू हैं। ऐसा ही चलता रहा तो दिसंबर में इससे भी बदतर स्थिति के लिए तैयार रहिए।’ यह टिप्पणी सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को केंद्र और राज्यों की सरकारों के प्रयासों पर की। कोर्ट ने सभी राज्यों और केंद्र से संक्रमण के ताजा आंकड़े तलब किए। साथ ही स्टेटस रिपोर्ट भी मांगी।

बेंच कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज और जान गंवाने वालों के शवों का पूरे सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार करने से जुड़े मामले की सुनवाई कर रही थी। अदालत ने इस मामले का खुद संज्ञान लेकर सुनवाई शुरू की है। इसमें अब अगली सुनवाई 27 नवंबर को की जाएगी।

हर सरकार कठघरे में, कोर्ट ने सब पर सवाल उठाए...

केंद्र सरकार कोर्ट ने पूछा-‘हलफनामा देकर बताइए कि कोरोना की स्थिति क्या है? आप कैसे कदम उठा रहे हैं।’ सॉलीसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने दलील दी कि केंद्र सभी राज्यों के साथ मिलकर प्रयास कर रहा है।

दिल्ली ‘दो हफ्तों से भयावह खबरें मिल रही हैं। सरकार कर क्या रही है?’ दिल्ली सरकार ने कहा-‘अस्पतालों में 80% बेड आरक्षित हैं। मास्क नहीं पहनने पर जुर्माना बढ़ाया है।

गुजरात ‘आपने दिन में भी शादी समारोहों की अनुमति दी है। चल क्या रहा है?’ कोर्ट ने गुजरात सरकार के प्रयासों को नाकाफी बताया।

आ गई खुशखबरी
देश को ऑक्सफोर्ड की जिस वैक्सीन के मार्च 2021 तक 40 करोड़ डोज मिलने हैं, वह 90% असरदार

नई दिल्ली/पुणे| कोरोना से मुकाबले के लिहाज से सोमवार को भारत के लिए राहत देने वाली खबर आई। ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी और एस्ट्राजेनका कंपनी की ओर से बताया गया कि उसकी वैक्सीन (एजेडडी-1222) आधी खुराक में 70.4% तक असरदार साबित हुई। एक महीने बाद जब मरीजों (जिन पर तीसरे चरण का परीक्षण चल रहा है) को फिर पूरी सामान्य खुराक दी गई तो यह 90% तक असरदार रही। खास बात यह कि कोरोना की यही वैक्सीन भारत को सबसे सस्ती और सबसे ज्यादा मिलने की संभावना है। क्योंकि इसका उत्पादन दवा निर्माता सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया को करना है।

सरकार को 222 रु., औरों को 1,000 में एक डोज
सीरम इंडिया के सीईओ अदर पूनावाला ने कहा कि अगर कोई निजी स्तर पर वैक्सीन को खरीदना चाहता है तो उसे एक खुराक 1,000 रु. में मिलेगी। सरकार को यह सिर्फ 222 रु. में मिलेगी। 2021 के अंत तक 300 करोड़ डोज तैयार करने का लक्ष्य है।
मार्च-2021 तक 40 करोड़ टीके उपलब्ध कराने की तैयारी है।

दिल्ली से भयावह खबरें आ रही हैं। गुजरात में दिन में भी शादी समारोह की मंजूरी दी गई है। आिखर ये चल क्या रहा है? सभी सरकारें बताएं कि उनकी नीति क्या है।' - जस्टिस अशोक भूषण, एमआर शाह, आर. सुभाष रेड्‌डी

लॉकडाउन ही इकलौता समाधान है क्या: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
नई दिल्ली. कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर फिर लॉकडाउन की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सोमवार को याचिकाकर्ता से ही सवाल कर लिया। कोर्ट ने पूछा, ‘लॉकडाउन ही इकलौता समाधान है क्या? कई अध्ययनों से पता चलता है कि यह तरीका बहुत प्रभावी नहीं है।

इससे कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में कमी नहीं आती।’ हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस डीएन पटेल और जस्टिस प्रतीक जालान की बेंच ने इस याचिका पर सुनवाई से साफ इंकार कर दिया। साथ ही याचिकाकर्ता पर टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा, ‘यह अनावश्यक मुकदमा है।’

वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

