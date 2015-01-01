पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • If The Issues Of The Farmers Are Not Resolved Soon, Then The National Issue Will Be Formed, Become An Expert Committee: Supreme Court

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिल्ली कूच के 21वें दिन सुप्रीम सुनवाई:सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा -किसानों के मुद्दे जल्द हल न हुए तो राष्ट्रीय मुद्दा बनेगा, एक्सपर्ट कमेटी बने

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2 हजार पूर्व सैनिकों का दल सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंचा
  • केंद्र सरकार समेत 4 राज्यों को नोटिस जारी
  • कोर्ट ने कहा- किसानों के संगठनों को भी पक्षकार बनाया जाए

नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे हुए हैं, इसे लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चिंता व्यक्त की है। बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने किसानों और प्रदर्शन से जुड़ी याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई की। इस दौरान कोर्ट ने कहा, ‘ऐसा लगता है केंद्र सरकार और किसानों के बीच वार्ता से मुद्दे हल नहीं हो पा रहे।

जल्द विवाद का निपटारा नहीं हुआ तो यह राष्ट्रीय मुद्दा बन जाएगा।’ कोर्ट ने किसान संगठनों को भी पक्षकार बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।, ताकि संगठन भी पक्ष रख सकें। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि विवाद हल करने के लिए एक विशेषज्ञ कमेटी गठित करनी होगी।

जिसमें किसान संगठन और केंद्र सरकार के अफसर व कृषि कानून विशेषज्ञों को रखा जा सकता है। कोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ता व केंद्र सरकार को कमेटी के सदस्यों के सुझाव भी देने को कहा। केंद्र, दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब और यूपी सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर एक दिन में जवाब मांगा है। अगली सुनवाई गुरुवार सुबह होगी।

कानून-व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर शाहीन बाग की मिसाल न दें: सीजेआई

प्रदर्शन से जुड़ी याचिकाओं पर दोपहर 12:30 बजे सुनवाई शुरू हुई। सॉलिसीटर जनरल तुषार मेहता बोले उन्हें मैसेज मिला है कि वकील हरीश साल्वे पेश होना चाहते हैं। कोर्ट ने पूछा क्या साल्वे इस मामले में उपस्थित होंगे। संतोषजनक जवाब न मिलने पर कोर्ट ने अनुमति नहीं दी और सुनवाई शुरू कर दी। पढ़िए कोर्ट रूम लाइव...

याचिकाकर्ता के वकील अक्टूबर में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शाहीन बाग मामले में अहम फैसला दिया था, तब कहा गया था- ‘अन्य लोगों को परेशान कर किसी को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए सड़क पर धरना देने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती। मेरा क्लाइंट किसान नहीं कानून का एक छात्र है।’ सीजेआई (नाराजगी भरे लहजे में) यह एक महत्वपूर्ण मामला है और आप इस मामले में सही तरह से जिरह क्यों नहीं कर रहे। हम आपसे पूछ रहे हैं कि आपका मुद्दा क्या है? आपकी मांगें क्या हैं? सही से दलीलें पेश कीजिए। दूसरे याचिकाकर्ता के वकील (शाहीन बाग और किसान प्रदर्शन की तुलना करते हुए) किसानों ने दिल्ली की सभी सीमाओं की घेराबंदी कर ली है। सीजेआई: वहां पर कितने लोगों ने सड़क जाम की थी? वकील: वहां 3-4 लाख लोग थे। सीजेआई: आप चाहते हैं दिल्ली की सीमाएं खोली जाएं। आप शाहीन बाग की मिसाल पेश कर रहे हैं। वहां कितने लोग वास्तव मेंं सड़क रोक रहे थे। कानून-व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर मिसाल नहीं दी जा सकती। प्रशासन को किस तरह की कार्रवाई करनी है, क्या लोगों की संख्या इसका निर्धारण नहीं करेगी? वहां अगर कुछ होता है तो जिम्मेदारी कौन लेेगा? प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों के कौन-कौन से संगठन शामिल हैं। -शेष पेज 07 पर

सुनवाई होने के बाद किसान नेताओं ने कुंडली बॉर्डर पर बैठक की और कहा- सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सुझाव हमारी नैतिक जीत है। किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार को ईमेल भेजा- आपका प्रस्ताव अस्वीकार करते हैं।

शकर निर्यात पर 3,500 करोड़ रुपए की सब्सिडी जावड़ेकर बोले- 5 करोड़ किसानों को होगा सीधा लाभ

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 60 लाख टन शकर निर्यात के लिए 3,500 करोड़ रुपए की सब्सिडी को मंजूरी दे दी है। सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने मंत्रिमंडल की आर्थिक मामलों की समिति (सीसीईए) की बैठक के बाद बताया कि 60 लाख टन शकर निर्यात के लिए सब्सिडी मंजूर की गई है, राशि सीधे किसानों को मिलेगी।

शकर उद्योग के साथ गन्ना किसान संकट में हैं। देश में शकर का उत्पादन खपत से अधिक है। इस बार उत्पादन अनुमानित 310 लाख टन रहेगा, जबकि घरेलू मांग 260 लाख टन है। उन्होंने कहा कि फैसले से 5 करोड़ किसानों को सीधा लाभ होगा।

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने पंजाब से भाजपा सांसद अभिनेता सनी देओल को वाई श्रेणी की सुरक्षा प्रदान की है। पंजाब में किसान भाजपा नेताओं का घेराव कर रहे हैं। ये सिलसिला तीन महीने से लगातार जारी है।

2 हजार पूर्व सैनिकों का दल सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंचा

इंडियन वेटनर्स ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने भी किसानों काे समर्थन देने का एेलान किया है। राजस्थान, उत्तरप्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा एवं तेलंगाना के 2000 पूर्व सैनिक किसान प्रदर्शन में पहुंच गए हैं। 20 हजार पूर्व सैनिक संस्था के सदस्य हैं। हर सैनिक किसानी से जुड़ा है, इसलिए सभी ने समर्थन किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें