भास्कर खास:एक दिवसीय वेबिनार में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने दिए सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे अभ्यर्थियों को टिप्स

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सिविल सेवा परीक्षा और हिंदी माध्यम’ विषय पर राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया

भारतीय मनो- नैतिक शिक्षा और संस्कृति को समर्पित संस्थान प्रज्ञानम इंडिका की ओर से सिविल सेवा परीक्षा और हिंदी माध्यम’ विषयक राष्ट्रीय ई-संगोष्ठी का आयोजन रविवार को किया गया। वेबिनार में देश भर से बड़ी संख्या में शिक्षकों, विद्यार्थियों, अभिभावकों और सिविल सेवा अभ्यर्थियों ने सहभागिता की।

कार्यक्रम के संयोजक प्रो. निरंजन कुमार ने विषय प्रवर्तन करते हुए कहा कि देश में सुचारु रूप से व्यवस्था चलाने में संघ लोक सेवा आयोग का महत्त्वपूर्ण योगदान है। लेकिन ‘मेरिट का प्रहरी’ आयोग पिछले कुछ समय से सवालों के घेरे में है जिसमें प्रश्नों के अनुवाद की भी समस्या शामिल है।

इसके अलावा अभ्यर्थियों की आर्थिक, सामाजिक, भौगोलिक पृष्ठभूमि भी अकसर परीक्षा में पिछड़ने का कारण बनती है जिन पर समग्र रूप से ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। आईएएस गंगा सिंह राजपुरोहित ने अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा हिंदी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाओं के अभ्यर्थियों के पिछड़ने के पीछे प्रायः विभिन्न अभावों को कारण माना। इसके बावजूद उन्होंने अभ्यर्थियों को अपना आत्मविश्वास बनाए रखते हुए मेहनत करने पर बल दिया।

वेबिनार में कई आईएएस अफसरों ने अपने अनुभव साझा किए

आईएएस निशांत जैन ने सिविल सेवा परीक्षाओं में भारतीय भाषाओं के चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या पाँच प्रतिशत से भी कम होने पर सवाल उठाया। उन्होंने कहा कि हिंदी माध्यम के अभ्यर्थियों में प्रतिभा की कमी नहीं होती बल्कि वे अपेक्षाकृत सामाजिक रूप से अधिक प्रतिबद्ध होते हैं। आईएएस विवेक पाण्डेय ने सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में तमाम समस्याओं से परे अपनी मौलिकता पर जोर देने का आग्रह किया।

आईएएस और अपनी बैच में यूपीएससी परीक्षा टॉपर यह डॉ. सुनील कुमार बर्णवाल ने कहा कि भाषा प्रारंभिक स्तर पर भले एक समस्या बने पर प्रतिभा को वह बहुत समय तक रोके नहीं रख सकती है। इसलिए अभ्यर्थियों को अन्य बातों पर ध्यान दिए बिना अपने पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ आगे बढ़ना चाहिए।

भारतीय भाषाएं हमारी संस्कृति से जुड़ी है, और सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सफल होने के लिए एक इको सिस्टम विकसित करने पर बल दिया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता कर रहे प्रसिद्ध शिक्षाविद् और ‘शिक्षा संस्कृति उत्थान न्यास’ के राष्ट्रीय सचिव अतुल कोठारी जी ने परीक्षाओं में भाषा की विसंगतियों को सम्बद्ध अभ्यर्थियों के साथ अन्याय बताया।

उन्होंने दुनिया के अनेक देशों का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि अपने स्वाभाविक विकास के लिए स्वभाषा अत्यंत आवश्यक है।

