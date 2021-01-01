पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:दिल्ली में 56% से ज्यादा आबादी तक पहुंचा संक्रमण, सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना - Dainik Bhaskar
कोरोना
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जैन और डायरेक्टर जनरल हेल्थ सर्विसेज ने दी जानकारी

दिल्ली में कोरोना का संक्रमण 56 फीसदी से ज्यादा आबादी तक पहुंच गया है। इसका खुलासा पांचवें सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट में हुआ है। ये जानकारी दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने डायरेक्टर जनरल हेल्थ सर्विसेज, डॉ. नूतन मुंडेजा के साथ प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में दी। उन्होंने बताया कि मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल इंस्टीट्यूट के साथ मिलकर यह सर्वे किया गया था और इसकी जांच आईएलबीएस में कराई गई।

जैन से सिरो सर्वे का रिपोर्ट जारी करते हुए बताया कि दिल्ली की 56 फीसदी से ज्यादा आबादी तक कोरोना पहुंच चुका है। जैन ने कहा कि दिल्ली के सबसे बड़े सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट है। इसके लिए 15 जनवरी से 23 जनवरी के बीच दिल्ली में पांचवां सीरो सर्वे हुआ था।

इस दौरान 28 हजार सैम्पल लिए गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सिरो सर्वे के लिए दिल्ली के हर एक म्युनिसिपल वार्ड से 100 सैंपल लिए गए और 10 जनवरी से 23 जनवरी के बीच ये सर्वे करवाया गया था।

