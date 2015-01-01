पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:राजधानी में फिर बढ़े कंटेंनमेंट जोन, पिछले 24 घंटे में 71 बढ़े

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली में कंटेंनमेंट जोन की संख्या में एक दिन पहले कम होने के बाद फिर पिछले 24 घंटे में 71 कंटेंनमेंट जोन बढ़ गए है। राजस्व विभाग की शुक्रवार की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कंटेंनमेंट जोन की संख्या 6501 पहुंच गई है। इससे पहले कंटेंनमेंट जोन की संख्या घटकर 6430 पहुंच गई थी।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अभी सबसे ज्यादा कंटेंनमेंट जोन की संख्या साउथ वेस्ट जिले में 1769 है, वहीं सबसे कम नॉर्थ ईस्ट जिले में 194 है। दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या कम होने के बावजूद कंटेंनमेंट जोन की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। इसका कारण माइक्रो कंटेंनमेंट जोन बना कर संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकना है।

